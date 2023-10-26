The Big Picture Giles and Ms. Calendar's romance may have gone under the radar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but they hit all the marks of a memorable and lovable relationship.

Despite their fair share of ups and downs, Giles and Jenny proved to be a strong couple before her tragic death.

Giles and Jenny's involvement in the occult allowed them to bond and work together to help Buffy slay vampires and demons, which aided their development.

When it comes to the relationships of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a few major ones come to mind. Of course, there's the heated debate over Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Angel (David Boreanaz) versus Buffy and Spike (James Marsters). Perhaps you favor the ill-fated Tara (Amber Benson) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan), or maybe even Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and Anya (Emma Caulfield). But, one of the greatest couples in the show is Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) and Jenny Calendar (Robia LaMorte), which tends to go under the radar more often than not, yet they hit all the marks that make a memorable and lovable relationship.

How Do Giles and Ms. Calendar Meet in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?

Maybe the biggest reason that Giles and Jenny Calendar’s romance tends to slip under the radar is because it happened so early on in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And, well, a lot happened in the seasons that followed. Ms. Calendar was first introduced in “I, Robot… You, Jane” (Season 1, Episode 8) as the computer science teacher at Sunnydale High. She immediately butts heads with the old-school Giles who is all about books and very anti-computer, something he makes sure she knows. But, when a demon is released from one of his books into the computer, he and Jenny must band together to defeat it. Thus, sparking an alliance that would blossom into more. Giles soon develops a crush on Jenny, and is encouraged by Buffy to ask her out—only, she beats him to the punch. They have a not-so-stellar first date, which consists of Jenny taking Giles to a monster truck race (a.k.a. the most un-Giles event one could think of). Their first few dates are rather rocky, but there is an obvious spark that keeps them both interested until they naturally embark on a serious relationship.

They have their fair share of ups and downs—from Jenny being possessed by a demon from Giles’ past to the gang discovering that she has been sent to Sunnydale to keep an eye on Angel—but they always stay very mature about their issues. There is never any unnecessary drama from them; even when they are on the outs they remain civil, eventually making up and working through their issues. However, their romance comes to an end in Season 2, Episode 17, when a soulless Angel tragically kills Jenny in what remains one of the series' most shocking and upsetting deaths. After Jenny’s untimely death, Giles is constantly plagued by thoughts of her throughout the show, guilt over not being able to save her, and some very reasonable trauma over the whole situation—for crying out loud, Angel puts her body in Giles’ bed! But, even though their relationship ends in tragedy, they are still one of the strongest couples in the show’s run.

Giles and Jenny Have One of the Best Romances in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Given that Buffy The Vampire Slayer is teen-centric, it’s understandable that Giles and Jenny go a little under the radar. Even when we do see them together, they don’t have an in-your-face romance, but watching their scenes, it's easy to see just how well they fit together. From their very first scene, and the episode as a whole, they challenge each other, bickering and trying to prove to the other why their way is better. Jenny is all about computers, while Giles sticks to his books. Despite some little digs here and there, there isn’t any actual malice behind their words, and by the end of that first episode, they are already quite flirtatious with one another, signaling that something more is brewing. There isn’t a big announcement when they do get together either; it’s just a sort of unspoken thing that develops in the background.

Their first big conflict comes about when Eyghon, a demon Giles summoned in his past, makes an appearance and possesses Jenny. She ends up okay, but she’s very visibly shaken up by the whole ordeal. She pushes Giles away when he tries to lend her support, telling him she needs space. When she eventually tracks him down (while he’s out on patrol), she apologizes for pushing him away, making amends with him and reinstating their relationship. And, of course, there’s the arc in which Giles and Buffy discover that Jenny was sent to spy on Angel and keep him from losing his soul (which ends up happening). It puts Jenny on the outs with both Giles and Buffy, but by the time her final episode rolls around, Giles seems to soften, and they make plans to talk later that night and work through it. She even tells him she’s fallen in love with him! (Of course, thanks to Angel, that conversation will never come to be, but it was the fact that they were so willing to try.)

It certainly wasn’t going to be easy to work past that, as it’s quite a big secret to hold onto, but they cared for each other and were eager to try. It’s what sets them apart from a lot of the other relationships on the show—their maturity and communication skills, which come with age. That’s not to say a little teen angst isn’t fun, but it is refreshing to see a healthy relationship that’s able to overcome obstacles. Another aspect that lends itself well to Giles and Jenny's relationship is the fact that they are both involved with the occult. Giles is a Watcher, while Jenny is a technopagan. There is no need to hide Buffy’s identity as the Slayer, so they are able to work together to help her slay the vampires, demons, and whatever else came to Sunnydale. It allows them to bond and gain more respect for one another, making them realize that they work well together. And, it helps them grow closer in the process.

There’s plenty to dig into when it comes to Giles and Jenny’s love story, no matter how tragic an ending it may have. They really did deserve more time together, though with how captivating they are together there's no amount of time spent with them that would truly feel like enough. Their chemistry was off the charts, and despite Jenny’s run on the show not being as long as it should have been, she and Giles gave us plenty of moments, romantic and otherwise, to solidify their spot among the best of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer relationships.