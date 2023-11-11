The Big Picture Buffy the Vampire Slayer's fifth season explores Buffy's vulnerability and the challenges she faces as both a single woman and the primary caregiver for her younger sister.

Ben's transformation into the evil goddess Glory adds depth and intensity to the show's villain, making her one of the most impactful enemies Buffy has ever faced.

The season finale, "The Gift," is considered the most heartbreaking episode of the series, as Buffy makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect her sister and her friends from Glory, leaving a lasting impact on the characters and the audience.

Although Buffy the Vampire Slayer is often considered to be one of the definitive young adult shows of all time, the series only took place in high school for its first three seasons. Following the emancipation of Sunnydale High School in the third season, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her friends Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon) and Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) are forced to learn what it is like to be young adults living in a world dominated by evil. While the fourth season struggled to transition the characters from high school to college, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s fifth season did a great job of showing how the characters dealt with issues like heartbreak, loss, anxiety, and depression, all of which had nothing to do with the undead. A more mature season called for a more nuanced villain, and the double threat of the evil goddess Glory (Clare Kramer) and her human host Ben Wilkinson (Charlie Weber) was about as fearsome of a duo as the Scooby Gang ever faced.

What Happens in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Season 5?

Buffy is at her most vulnerable in Season 5 of the series. After facing off against the villainous governmental organization known as “The Initiative” in the fourth season, Buffy learns that she can’t simply rid the world of evil by closing the Hellmouth. Fighting against the forces of darkness isn’t a mission for her any longer; it's a way of life. The struggles that she faced to balance her personal and professional obligations while she was in high school will haunt her for the rest of her life; as much as she tries, Buffy will never be “normal.” The fifth season explores how challenging this is for Buffy as she’s faced with additional responsibilities. Not only does she break up with her boyfriend Riley Finn (Mark Blucas), but she must also care for her younger sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) after the death of their mother Joyce (Kristine Sutherland).

Now that Buffy is single and the primary care provider for a younger sibling, she really needs someone who can treat her with empathy. Unfortunately, her friends have gotten so used to her heroism that they often take her for granted; even her “Watcher,” Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) has failed to give her the support that she needs. Due to Buffy’s vulnerability, the kindness that Ben shows to her is particularly impactful. Ben is a medical intern at Sunnydale’s hospital who helps care for Dawn while the sisters recover from their loss. By helping Dawn, Ben alleviates some of the stress in Buffy’s life and helps her mourn as well. Unlike the other men in Buffy’s life, Ben doesn’t objectify her because of her sexuality, nor does he abandon her when he learns about her real responsibilities.

The generosity that Ben shows to Buffy makes the twist that he is the human host of Glory even more heartbreaking. Initially, it appeared that Ben was the first genuinely “good guy” in Buffy’s life who was willing to adjust his own life to be with her. Ben was untouched by the supernatural elements of the show; being with Buffy allowed her to experience a sense of normalcy that was never present in her life before. What’s even more shocking is that when Glory takes over Ben, she doesn’t just bend him to her will. She makes his personality more aggressive, turning him into an agitated, mean version of the man that Buffy knew. Buffy doesn’t just have to watch Ben lose control of his personality; she has to experience his slow transformation into the sort of toxic person that she feared he would become.

Ben Makes Glory a More Intimidating Big Bad in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Ben’s transformation makes Glory feel like a more impactful villain. While Glory is a literal goddess, and the single most powerful enemy that Buffy has ever faced, she isn’t necessarily as intimidating as the third season’s Mayor Richard Wilkins III (Harry Groener) or Season 1's The Master (Mark Metcalf). Glory is so overpowered that she has a sense of haughtiness, and it's particularly amusing to see her interact with the minions who are completely subservient to her. Glory’s whimsical qualities are important, as they show that she has been so powerful for so long that she doesn’t account for the effect that her plans have on people. However, Glory’s plan to regain her powers comes at a personal cost to Buffy’s friends.

Ben’s compromised consciousness also threatens the most tender relationship in Buffy’s life: her dynamic with Dawn. When she meets Ben and sees how comfortable Dawn is around him, Buffy feels like she has finally found someone else who is capable of caring for her. Although Buffy isn’t necessarily looking to pass off the responsibility of caring for Dawn to someone else, caring for her younger sister amidst her duties as a Slayer is unquestionably a burden. However, it's revealed by Ben that Glory plans to use Dawn as a human “key” that she plans to sacrifice in order to unlock her powers. The danger that Glory presents to Dawn only strengthens the bond between the sisters.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Season 5 Finale Is the Show's Most Heartbreaking

The combined threat of Ben and Glory allows Buffy the Vampire Slayer to reach its most emotional season finale yet with “The Gift.” When she realizes that Glory requires “Summer blood,” Buffy chooses to sacrifice herself instead of giving up her sister. Even though the next season would revive her, Buffy’s sacrifice is absolutely heartbreaking for her friends; it hits Spike the hardest, as he was only slowly realizing that he was in love with her. There’s an argument to be made that Buffy the Vampire Slayer should have ended with “The Gift” instead of continuing for two additional seasons. Although “The Gift” ends on a melancholy note, it feels authentic to Buffy’s experience to have her lay down her life for the people that she cared about most. While Buffy would eventually return from the dead, it could be argued that she never had to face another villain quite as terrifying as Glory.

