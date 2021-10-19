Although the series peaked and dipped in terms of quality, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was continuously inventive throughout its seven season run from 1997 to 2003. Each season focused on a central “big bad” that threatened the main trio of Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow (Alyson Hannigan), and Xander (Nicholas Brendon) and their allies that season, but offshoot episodes introduced smaller scale threats that were equally as exciting.

Considering the influence of classic horror films on the show’s mythology, Buffy surprisingly had only three episodes set during the Halloween holiday season. While these specials don’t tie into their seasons’ central antagonists or main narratives, they help foreshadow key decisions made by the “Scooby Gang” and reinvent familiar horror genre tropes in an interesting way. Each of Buffy’s Halloween episodes offers interesting insights into the stage the show was in.

If you’ve watched Buffy countless times or are just starting the show for the first time, here’s why each of the Halloween episodes are integral.

“Halloween” (Season 2, Episode 6)

Although the first season has its charms, Buffy developed more mature themes and fleshed out its characters within its second season. The introduction of the vampire Spike (James Marsters) and his alliance with Buddy’s blood-sucking love interest Angel (David Boreanaz) was one of the most gripping narratives in Buffy’s entire run. “Halloween” takes a detour and looks at the anxieties the gang faces ahead of trick-or-treating. Buffy begins actually dating Angel, Xander is bullied relentlessly, and Willow fears the exposure of her skimpy Halloween costume.

“Halloween” explores the concept of identity when the characters literally become their Halloween costumes thanks to a spell by the magic shop owner Ethan Rayne (Robin Sachs). Buffy’s 18th-century gown costume transforms her into a damsel-in-distress, an amusing reversal of roles takes place, considering her character was conceived as the antithesis to regressive female stereotypes in horror fiction. Xander’s military garb grants him with a confidence that would define him going forward; in the first season he was generally goofy and shallow, but season two showed his maturation.

Willow trades her outfit for a simple ghost costume at the last minute, which makes her literally invisible. Although perhaps an unsubtle metaphor for her lack of confidence, Willow’s ability to walk through walls introduced the magical powers she’d develop throughout the show. Willow’s exploration of dark magic became the central storyline in season six.

“Fear, Itself” (Season 4, Episode 4)

Season 4 took the Scooby Gang to college, where they faced off against the shadowy military force The Initiative that operates a secret facility underneath UC Sunnydale. The Frankenstein-esque villain Adam (George Hetzberg) is among Buffy’s least compelling main villains, but the season still has fun exploring the differences between the “hell” of high school and the realities of college life. In “Fear, Itself,” the heroes are invited to a fraternity house for a Halloween party, but the residents of Alpha-Delta house have summoned the Dark Demon Gachnar (Adam Bitterman).

“Fear, Itself” examines the perceptions of frat culture by transforming their residency into a literal haunted house. Instead of hazing, Alpha-Delta indoctrinates its new members into a demonic cult where blood is spilled to secure Gachnar’s release. The Scooby Gang’s anxieties about attending fit within both negative assumptions about fraternity and the supernatural threat. The wild party subtly transforms its spooky decorations into actual monsters.

Instead of featuring jump scares, the haunted house concept is used to explore the team’s personal fears about growing up and moving on from high school. Buffy has feared the isolation of leaving both her mother (Kristine Sutherland) and mentor Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) behind, and she’s literally cut off from the group and trapped in a pit of undead creatures. This time it's Xander who becomes invisible, a nod to his sense of unfulfillment as he struggles entering the workforce. Willow’s attempts to utilize magic only create more havoc in another bit of foreshadowing.

“All the Way” (Season 6, Episode 6)

Season 5 introduced Buffy’s younger sister Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) and centered on the mystery of her initially unnoticed insertion into all the characters’ memories. Dawn gained more independence in the sixth season. She was forced to take on added responsibility after her sister’s presumed demise, and she rebelled against the parental roles that Buffy’s older allies had over her behavior. In “All the Way,” Dawn’s attempt at teenage rebellion goes awry when she sneaks out on Halloween night.

Dawn begins her evening of hijinks with the older boys Zack (Dave Power) and Justin (Kavan Reece), and follows along in their violent pranks. When the teens attempt to rob the elderly recluse Kaltenbach (John O’Leary), horror cliches would suggest that the old man harbors sinister secrets within his home. However, Kaltenbach is the victim in the scenario; Zack and Justin are vampires, and they mercilessly devour him.

Although it's mostly an amusing misadventure, “All the Way” shows Dawn leaning into the same leadership role that her older sister has. She’s accompanied on her botched Halloween getaway by her best friend Janice (Amber Tamblyn), who looks to Dawn’s experience when encountering mythological creatures for the first time.

