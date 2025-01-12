Buffy the Vampire Slayer can count itself among the best shows of the 1990s and the 2000s, given its earlier seasons were aired at the end of the former decade, and its latter seasons crept into the early part of the latter decade. It started rather humbly, often with monster-of-the-week episodes and only small glimpses of an overarching storyline, but the amounts of continuity and drama ramped up as things went along.

Though there were still fun one-off episodes in the show’s later years, Buffy the Vampire Slayer got heavier and more heartbreaking than one might expect a show about a teenage (and later young adult) vampire slayer to get. While the following doesn’t cover every single game-changing episode, the following do rank among the show’s most dramatic, monumental, and surprising, often defined by their willingness to shake up the status quo and/or kill off well-liked characters. To keep things chronological, and to illustrate the show’s dramatic progression, things below start with the first season, and end with Buffy’s seventh and final season.

This article contains spoilers for seasons 1 to 7 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

10 "Prophecy Girl" (1997)

Season 1, Episode 12