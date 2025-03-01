One of the biggest swings in television history happens in Season 5 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After four seasons with Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) – the Chosen One, the Slayer, and demonstrably an only child — the show introduces a little sister. Dawn's arrival (Michelle Trachtenberg) is actually foreshadowed as early as Season 3, alongside Buffy’s eventual death in “The Gift,” the other huge swing in Season 5 — first by Faith (Eliza Dushku), “Little Miss Muffet counting down from 7-3-0,” as she and Buffy make up a bed for “little sis,” then by Tara (Amber Benson), who tells Buffy to “be back before Dawn.&rdquo

But in an era before streaming and binge-watching, weekly episodes, and a much more limited online fandom, no one could even begin to make the connection — not to mention that many tropes that genre television now relies on started in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Dawn’s existence was a total surprise, but Buffy, the "Scoobies," her mother Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), and all the other characters accepted her as if she had always been there. It was a bold choice, pulling the rug out from under an audience that had loved the show and its existing character dynamics for four full seasons. This rug pull only works if Dawn feels real to the audience. If the actor portraying Dawn is too inexperienced or otherwise ill-suited to picking up a sibling dynamic and meeting the expectations of a genre show, the entirety of Season 5 — or maybe the show as a whole — crumbles.

Luckily for the audience, the series found the late, great Michelle Trachtenberg. While Trachtenberg had already skillfully adapted the iconic book character of Harriet the Spy at 10, Dawn’s arc in Buffy the Vampire Slayer meant going from zero to 100 on an emotional scale regularly. Balancing more typical teen meltdowns with the complexities of being a girl who isn’t real, a pawn in a greater cosmic terror, and mounting dissociation, trauma, and grief as the story goes on, Trachtenberg made the perfect addition to Buffy in its later seasons.

Michelle Trachtenberg Kept Up With an Expert Cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'