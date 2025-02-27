Now that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series is on the way, just about everyone wants in. And who could blame ‘em? We want in, too! The latest star to share their hopes of having something — anything! — to do with the revamp (see what we did there?) is Natalie Morales, who, while chatting with Collider’s Taylor Gates about her upcoming feature, My Dead Friend Zoe, shared her enthusiasm about the reboot. While she hasn’t been cast or even contacted to show up on set in any capacity, Morales saw her conversation with Gates as the perfect time to shoot her shot and manifest her dreams into reality.

Very much down to do just about anything to be on the set of the production that will see Sarah Michelle Gellar reprise her beloved role from the timeless classic of yesteryear, Morales said:

“I just saw that Buffy's coming back. Hey, I'm available for catering or to be a PA. I would do anything. I would love to be any part of the new Buffy. I was so into Buffy when I was younger — it was like my favorite show — so that sounds awesome.”

Natalie Morales Is Open to All Possibilities