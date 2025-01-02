In every fandom, there is a cast-led podcast. It alone will deliver the juicy behind-the-scenes details and memories from your favorite TV shows of yesteryear. And, finally, one centered on Buffy the Vampire Slayer has arrived. Titled Re-Vamped, the Juliet Landau-hosted podcast will serve as the very first tell-all production of its kind to be fronted by an original member of the timeless series’ cast. Across both Buffy and its spin-off Angel, Landau played the pivotal undead role of Drusilla, adding an incredibly unique character to the tale. Those ready to take a bite out of the pod will have their Buffy itch scratched with a multitude of stories from the production’s set as Landau engages in a rewatch of the seven-season-running series and digs into various themes and storylines. Joining Landau in the hot seat will be her undead alter ego “Scooby Dru,” along with “Sire Rebecca” and “Watcher Dev” with the gang walking the fandom through some of the most memorable moments in Buffy history.

Of course, as with any solid rewatch podcast hosted by a member of the original cast, Re-Vamped will also feature a slew of interviews with those closest to the production. Landau has already sat down with a smattering of familiar names and faces, including her on-screen bestie and fellow vamp, Julie Benz (Dexter), who played Darla on both Buffy and Angel, as well as Nerf Herder—the band behind the show’s iconic theme song. In the future, audiences can expect to hear tantalizing tidbits from the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer and so many more names tied into the Buffyverse.

Why the Arrival of ‘Re-Vamped’ is So Exciting