As with most shows that ran for as long as Buffy the Vampire Slayer (seven seasons and 144 episodes), this action/comedy/drama/fantasy/romance series wasn't perfect, but it was pretty great more often than it wasn't. It was a sharply written and subversive TV series, taking the premise found in a fairly unsuccessful 1992 movie of the same name and exploring it to its full potential throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the titular Buffy being a young woman blessed/cursed with great powers, and destined to spend her life fighting demons.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer often soared due to its writing, with plenty of unpredictable plot twists and turns, memorable characters, and great dialogue. With excellent writing comes, quite naturally, plenty of great quotes, and that's exactly what you get below. Picking just a handful from so many seasons is easier said than done, but these quotes represent Buffy at both its funniest and most tragic, and are ultimately just a small sample of how many great lines the writers of the show packed into it.

10 “Dawn's in trouble, must be Tuesday.”

"Once More, with Feeling" - Season 6, Episode 7 (2001)

Though “Once More with Feeling” appeared in the controversial sixth season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of the show who doesn’t consider it one of the very best episodes. It’s a musical episode, finding a clever reason for all the characters to suddenly live life like they were in a musical, all the while pushing forward several key storylines of the season (including the angst Buffy feels after being brought back from the dead).

It's a surprisingly eventful episode, gets quite heavy towards the end, and also proves to be one of the show’s funniest hours. It also contains the classic self-aware zinger delivered by Buffy about how often her younger sister was in trouble… a line that gets funnier when you learn Buffy the Vampire Slayer used to air on Tuesday nights (from halfway through season 2 onwards at least).

9 "Giles, I'm sixteen years old. I don't want to die."

"Prophecy Girl" - Season 1, Episode 12 (1997)

It’s no secret that, like many shows, the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a little rough around the edges. Most long-running TV shows take a little while to find their footing, and when it comes to Buffy, the first season was only half the length of all the others, and noticeably had less money behind it than most of the other seasons seemed to (and even those had some wonky special effects at times, though season 1 suffered the worst in this regard).

But the season finale, “Prophecy Girl,” is an excellent episode, and perhaps the first time in the show’s run that its full potential started to be genuinely realized. The titular character faces genuine death after a prophecy states she’s destined to die, and she confesses her fears in the above quote to her Watcher/mentor Giles in an emotionally vulnerable moment that stands as one of the show’s first (of many) tearjerking scenes.

8 "They got the mustard out!"

"Once More, with Feeling" - Season 6, Episode 7 (2001)

On the complete opposite side of the spectrum to Buffy tearfully admitting she’s scared of death comes the declaration that “They got the mustard out,” once more from the season 6 musical episode “Once More, with Feeling.” It might not sound like much quote-wise, but it’s one of the funniest lines of the show because it’s sung as a spectacular and grand musical number… that lasts just a few seconds, has characters the audience has never seen before standing outside a dry-cleaner, and simply contains those words dramatically sung twice.

It's a non-sequitur, but only at first, because it’s also used to establish that the entire town of Sunnydale is under a spell that’s got people singing and dancing; not just the main characters. It’s a great way to sum up the extent of the “problem” being dealt with throughout the rest of the episode, and is absurd and stupid enough to be hilarious and unforgettable, once heard/seen.

7 Angelus: "That's everything. No weapons, no friends, no hope. Take all that away, and what's left?" Buffy: "Me."

"Becoming (Part 2)" - Season 2, Episode 22 (1998)

For as great as season 1’s finale, “Prophecy Girl,” was, the season 2 finale, “Becoming (Part 2),” was even better. This wraps up everything from season 2 perfectly, and is an essential episode in establishing Buffy the Vampire Slayer as not just an entertaining and charmingly offbeat fantasy show, but genuinely up there among the greats when it comes to TV dramas as a whole.

Buffy’s boyfriend, Angel, has been causing chaos as the malicious Angelus for multiple episodes at this point, and Buffy’s faced with the regrettable task of dealing with him; as is normal for the show, his continued existence has apocalyptic implications. Buffy’s distraught and alone while fighting Angelus, who taunts her and the way she’s seemingly lost everything. He thrusts a sword at her face after asking what she has left, she catches it in her bare hands, and confidently declares: “Me,” before swinging back into action and gaining the upper hand. It’s a moving and inspiring moment, and another pivotal one for the titular character and her arc throughout the series.

6 "Cordelia, your mouth is open. Sound is coming from it. This is never good."

"When She Was Bad" - Season 2, Episode 1 (1997)

From season 2’s finale to its opening episode, “When She Was Bad” is a generally more light-hearted hour of television that still does a good job of hinting at where the upcoming sophomore season will go. The title character is still affected by what happened in season 1’s “Prophecy Girl,” and appears somewhat out of character because of the trauma, further establishing the show’s surprisingly good commitment to continuity.

This behavior does lead to some humor, though, with Buffy sarcastically putting down popular girl (with a secret heart of gold) Cordelia, suggesting that Cordelia seldom has anything good to say. The character herself did become more fleshed-out and likable throughout Buffy’s second and third seasons, and then grew to become one of the best characters on the spin-off Angel, which aired five seasons following the conclusion of Buffy’s third.

5 "I wear the cheese. It does not wear me."

"Restless" - Season 4, Episode 22 (2000)

Season 4 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a bit of an odd one, standing apart from the high school-set seasons 1 to 3 while not being quite as emotionally powerful or effective at depicting the struggles of young adulthood as seasons 5 to 7. It largely takes place at college; a setting not entirely ignored following season 4’s conclusion, but Buffy herself stopped attending and the show did pivot away from the location, to some extent.

But speaking of season 4’s conclusion, “Restless” is one of the show’s boldest hours, and one that holds up extremely well on a rewatch, owing to how much of the subsequent three seasons it cryptically foreshadows. It’s a series of dream sequences, but like any series of dreams, a fair bit of nonsensical gibberish is contained within, here shown by the absurd reoccurring figure of the Cheese Man, offering non-sequiturs about cheese like, "I've made a little space for the cheese slices" and "I wear the cheese. It does not wear me."

4 "If every vampire who said he was at the Crucifixion was actually there, it would've been like Woodstock."

"School Hard" - Season 2, Episode 3 (1997)

Spike is a complex character, especially as Buffy the Vampire Slayer goes on and dips into toes into more challenging territory, but he is certainly one of the most memorable to appear in the show. Fittingly, he makes one hell of a first impression, too, establishing himself as a key season 2 villain early on in said season, partly thanks to him abruptly murdering one of the key villains of season 1, the Anointed One (after renaming him the Annoying One, because he’s Spike).

He's a menacing and charismatic vampire villain, at least at first, but “School Hard” also establishes him as one of the show’s funniest characters. He goes on about how vampires tend to lie about seeing Jesus’ crucifixion the same way those who were young in the ‘60s claim to have been at Woodstock, going on to comment: “I was actually at Woodstock. That was a weird gig. I fed off a flower person, and I spent the next six hours watching my hand move.”

3 "I mean, I knew her, and then she's - there's just a body, and I don't understand why she can't just get back in it and not be dead anymore."

"The Body" - Season 5, Episode 16 (2001)

Season 5’s “The Body” tends to be regarded as one of the greatest episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s entire run, and it’s undeniably one of the heaviest and most harrowing, too. It revolves around the aftermath of someone close to the main characters dying of a sudden and rather banal illness; nothing supernatural caused this death, and as such, it creates an intense feeling of grief and hopelessness among all.

Anya’s reaction is perhaps the most heartbreaking. An ex-vengeance demon turned into a human again after countless years spent causing chaos, Anya has to essentially learn how to be human without having a childhood or adolescence, and though her lack of understanding is often played for laughs, in “The Body,” her inexperience with grief is emotionally shattering. In an episode filled with powerful and haunting moments, her impassioned tirade about the unfairness and incomprehensibility of mortality hits achingly hard.

2 "Yes, it's terribly simple. The good guys are always stalwart and true. The bad guys are easily distinguished by their pointy horns or black hats."

"Lie to Me" - Season 2, Episode 7 (1997)

Three seasons before “The Body,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer got particularly real and downbeat with an early season 2 episode: “Lie to Me.” This is another episode revolving around the eventual death of someone close to Buffy, though given it’s an old friend viewers are only introduced to during the episode, his demise at the end isn’t quite as soul-crushing as the death at the center of “The Body.”

Still, it does suggest an early willingness on the show’s part to be uncompromising. Buffy’s old friend becomes a vampire, and Buffy instantly stakes him the second it happens. She feels crushed by the whole thing, and asks Giles to lie to her, at which point he sarcastically claims that good guys always conquer bad guys and that morality is binary and uncomplicated in nature. Buffy’s request to hear a lie also (perhaps accidentally) foreshadows one of the most powerful moments in the brilliant series finale of Angel (to elaborate further would be a huge spoiler, though).

1 "Dawn, the hardest thing in this world... is to live in it... Be brave. Live. For me."

"The Gift" - Season 5, Episode 22 (2001)

Summing up just about everything Buffy the Vampire Slayer was about in a single quote, Buffy’s declaration about life and its struggles to her sister before making the ultimate sacrifice imaginable is the show’s finest line of dialogue. It appeared in the season 5 finale, “The Gift,” which happened to be the 100th episode of the show and could’ve served quite well as a series finale (indeed, it was in a way, given it was the final episode to air on The WB before seasons 6 and 7 aired on UPN).

The quote summarizes how Buffy the Vampire Slayer was always about how hard life was, even on top of fighting literal demons and vampires. It’s said by the main character in her most heroic moment, and is one essential part of making “The Gift” rank up there both among the best episodes of Buffy and the most emotional. If there’s one quote from this groundbreaking and brilliant show worth remembering forever, it’s this one.

