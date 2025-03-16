Another member of the (almost) original Scooby Gang has tossed their hat into the ring in hopes of returning for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. While speaking to an audience over the weekend at the Indiana Comic Con, Charisma Carpenter shared some optimistic words for fans who are keeping their fingers crossed for the return of Cordelia Chase. Completely understanding that the project is still very much in its early stages, she told the crowd:

“I hope so. From what I understand, there isn’t even a pilot at the moment, so I hope — if I am involved — I hope so in some fashion it’s more in a substantive way. That would be my dream.”

As of right now, the only original member that’s been confirmed to make a grand return is the slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar is also on board to executive produce, which has certainly earned the project another vote of confidence from fans. The pilot is set to be helmed by Nomadland and Eternals director Chloé Zhao, with original executive producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton (under her Sandollar Entertainment banner) also making a comeback. Finally, the overall tone of the revamp is already shaping up to be promising, with Poker Face showrunners, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, signed on to write.

Recognizing the promising creatives behind the production, Carpenter continued:

“I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct — Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] — and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it.”

Charisma Carpenter’s Rocky Background With the ‘Buffy’ Universe