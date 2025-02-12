News of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has resurrected hope for the franchise, but one cast member doesn’t want fans to hold out hope for his involvement (at least not yet). James Marsters played the fan-favorite vampire Spike since Season 2 and recently kept his lips sealed. The original series, which ended in 2003, seems to be forging ahead with an unexpected continuation. Sarah Michelle Gellar is said to reprise her role as the incomparable Buffy Summers and will also fulfill a creative role behind the scenes. There has been no official news about other legacy characters returning, but Marsters took to Instagram to set the record straight. He started his statement by stating that he didn’t think it was wise for him to talk extensively about a Buffy resurgence.

"I'm sorry if you were coming here hoping for some news, but in the interest of having the project be the best it can be, it's best that I keep my mouth shut right now, so I'm gonna do that… I'm very excited that we're gonna learn more about the journey of Buffy Summers and how she saves the world because I think the world needs her. So I'm gonna do my part by doing nothing right now.”

The lack of a definitive answer is both encouraging and concerning for fans, but its somewhat refreshing that Marsters is keeping quiet on details until there's something concrete to share. Making a Buffy reboot now is fortuitous, as though it is celebrated as a feminist property, original creator Joss Whedon has come under fire in recent years for his reported toxic treatment of staff. Marsters was one of Whedon’s former actors who has spoken publicly about his treatment.

Spike Was Never Likely to Show Up In a ‘Buffy’ Continuation

Initially cast as a disposable Big Bad, Spike was quickly embraced by fans. James Marsters spoke to Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, “Inside of You,” explaining that this was not widely appreciated by the Buffy showrunner, Joss Whedon. Marsters stated that the creator took issue with making vampires romantic and told the actor he was ruining the show with his popularity. Marsters also alleges that Whedon pushed him against a wall during this heated exchange. This encounter is regrettably not the only scar that the actor has sustained during the tenure of the series. He also reported that the divisive assault scene between Spike and Buffy traumatized him. Marsters backing away from the reboot is not high on the spectrum of surprises when it comes to this franchise.

In any case, Spike returning in the flesh would not sell the realism of the series. The same goes for David Boreanaz, who played Buffy’s true love, Angel. Some 20 years after the conclusion of a series, showing actors who have aged in the roles of vampires would be a hard sell. For more representation of these characters, fans can always turn to the comics and the short-lived Audible teleplay directed by Buffy alum, Amber Benson. The new Buffy reboot is in the early stages of development, so information on the project is scarce. Fans can stay tuned into Collider for any updates on the highly anticipated new series for Hulu.