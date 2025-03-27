If you've missed Buffy the Vampire Slayer, good news! A reboot series is in the works with Sarah Michelle Gellar returning as Buffy Summers. But we didn't know much else about the series. Which of her vampire friends (and lovers) will make a return? Is Willow (Alyson Hannigan) going to be part of it? Now, thanks to an exclusive from TV Line, we have more of an idea as to what the series is going to be. And honestly? It is going to rule.

The new report states that Gellar's character will be part of the series but that the new slayer is named "Nova." TV Line believes that the name is a place holder. According to the outlet, Nova is less like Buffy and more like Willow in the sense that she is someone who is a bit more reserved and lonely while Buffy was very much a "personality." At the end of the series though, Buffy did bring more slayers into the mix (hence why Gellar can be a part of the series even with a new slayer mixed in).

But part of what made Buffy the Vampire Slayer special was her friends who worked with her to make sure Buffy stayed safe and had all the help she needed. They were called her Scoobies and they included Willow and Xander (Nicholas Brendon) along with Buffy's Watcher, Gilles (Anthony Stewart Head). TV Line stated that there is also news on who her "scoobies" are going to be. They reported that her team includes "Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money, and Gracie, a young expert on vampires who’s an acolyte of Gellar’s Buffy."

What About the Vamipres?

Image via The WB

In the original series, Buffy dealt with Spike (James Marsters) and Angel (David Boreanaz) regularly. As of this moment, there is no news whether or not Marsters or Boreanaz are going to be part of the series. Both were alive still after the spin-off series Angel. Marsters returned to the world with the audible series but is Nova going to have her own connection to vampires? Or is that a particularly "Buffy" thing? Whatever happens, it is exciting for fans.

When news broke of a reboot series, Gellar wrote on Instagram telling fans it is for us. “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right… This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

You can see Gellar on the original series.