Sarah Michelle Gellar has more positive news for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans. Early last month it was announced that the actress would not only be reprising her role in the long-hoped-for revamp, but that she would be joining the dynamite team of executive producers. And, in a recent conversation with People, she revealed that she’s going to have plenty of say in how the production pans out. Working alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), who will direct the pilot set for an arrival on Hulu sometime in the future, Gellar said she’s served as a point person for the director, whose background is strictly in feature-length pieces of cinema.

“There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion — especially because she hasn’t done television. She’ll call me and she’ll say, ‘Well, I have to defer to you,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ Those aren’t words I ever thought I would hear.”

In addition to Gellar and Zhao, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is also under the watchful eye of Gail Berman, who returns to her position of executive producer more than two decades since the original series rode off into the sunset. And then there’s the project’s scribes, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who recently found massive success in the Peacock series, Poker Face, which they executive produce and co-showrun.

Thrilled to add her name to such a dynamite group of creatives, Gellar continued,