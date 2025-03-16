Charisma Carpenter is looking to get into the business of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer rewatch. At least, that’s what we gathered from some comments she made over the weekend at the Indiana Comic Con. While addressing a large group of fans, the actress who played mean-girl-turned-hero Cordelia Chase in the first three seasons of Buffy and the first four seasons of its spin-off, Angel, made a rather shocking reveal, which led her to tease the likelihood of some sort of rewatch content coming down the line. When asked by a fan how often she rewatched the series, Carpenter admitted that she had never seen it. That’s right. One of Buffy’s biggest stars doesn’t know how the show or its offshoot ended.

Making the big admission, Carpenter said:

“That is an excellent question. And why it’s relevant is because I think it’s really time that I watched the show. I’ve never seen it. I mean, I read the scripts, obviously, I acted in the first three seasons of Buffy, because you have to read the scripts — you’re in it — and you want a basic understanding of what’s happening in the episode. You don’t just read your lines and everybody else is ‘blah blah blah’. Like you have to read the script and act in them, but once I went over to Angel, I had no idea what happened from Season 4 to 7 on Buffy and I never had a crossover. So I literally have no idea what happens.”

We’ll give that shocking information a moment to sink in. If you’re doing the math in your head, this means that Carpenter hasn’t seen groundbreaking episodes like “The Gift” or watched her ex-castmates sing and dance in “Once More With Feeling”. She also has no idea that the entire town of Sunnydale essentially sunk into the Hellmouth at the very end of the series. But, she says she has been putting the pieces together over the years, explaining:

“I know 28 years later through clips — like I know about “Hush”, I know about — I just found out that Joyce died. I did not know that. I just found that out. I hope I didn’t spoil it for you guys 28 years later, but I didn’t know that. I just found that out probably two years ago, and I found out because I was at a Con with [Kristine Sutherland]. We were on a panel like this and somebody said something to her about it and I looked at her, I was like, ‘You died?’ I did not know.”

Charisma Carpenter Is Also In the Dark About ‘Angel’