Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired its final episode over 20 years ago, but die-hard fans are still amazed at how well it explores the human condition. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow (Alyson Hannigan), Xander (Nicholas Brendon), and Giles (Anthony Head) overcome every characteristic, event, and experience that comes with being human, all while stopping the forces of darkness and averting every single apocalypse that comes their way. Unfortunately, that means they've seen, processed, and gotten through some of life's saddest, most heartbreaking moments.

Joss Whedon's supernatural coming-of-age classic sees its beloved characters battle vampires, witches, werewolves, ghosts, vengeance demons, hell gods, demon soldiers, giant snakes, and other nasty creatures. On top of dealing with it all, they still have to deal with ordinary things like loss, tragedy, and especially death. Sometimes, those things nearly wreck them more than the beasts and demons. In their world, loss and heartbreak are more painful, and death is more brutal (although not always permanent). However, while Buffy the Vampire Slayer has many heartbreaking episodes, only a few can make viewers ball their eyes out from start to finish and are gut-wrenching no matter how often they've seen them.

10 "Passion"

Season 2, Episode 17 (1998)

Soulless Angelus (David Boreanaz) shows the true horrors he's capable of in Season 2, Episode 17. He stalks and terrorizes Buffy and her friends, prompting Giles to reverse his invitation into their homes. Meanwhile, Jenny Calendar (Robia Scott) makes amends by translating the ritual that can restore Angel's soul. However, before she tells Giles, Angel destroys her computer, chases her, and kills her. Giles arrives home to a romantic scene, thinking Jenny is waiting for him, but he finds her dead in his bed. Seeking revenge, he attacks Angel and nearly dies before Buffy can save him. For his recklessness, she punches him, but they end up comforting each other.

"Passion" is Buffy the Vampire Slayer's first truly sad episode. It's also the first Buffy episode centering around a major character's death. After one tension-filled moment after another, everything comes crashing down in miserable sorrow. However, no one is as distraught as Giles. After the brutal discovery of her body, Giles has his first significant display of emotion, and it's shocking. Seeing his agony turn to fury as he risks his life for revenge is even more upsetting. However, what really puts tears in viewers' eyes is his powerful and raw interaction with Buffy in the aftermath. They've never shared their feelings like this before, and seeing the distraught emotions on their faces inspires goosebumps. Still, "Passion" isn't exactly the most memorable Buffy episode. There are sadder episodes where viewers need an entire box of tissues to watch.

9 "Wild at Heart"

Season 4, Episode 6 (1999)

Things between Willow and Oz (Seth Green) get complicated once a fellow UC Sunnydale student and singer, Veruca (Paige Moss), shows interest in Oz. Buffy tells Willow not to worry, but she feels Oz becoming distant. During the full moon, Oz fights another wolf, who he discovers is Veruca. She urges him to accept his nature, but he resists. Wanting to stop her from hurting people, he gets her into his cage by kissing her. Willow discovers them the next morning but flees when Oz tries to explain. After Willow attempts a spell, Veruca attacks her, but Oz arrives to save her. The damage to their relationship is irreparable, and Oz decides to leave.

Once Oz first claps eyes with Veruca, there's a sense of foreboding. It's not exactly hard to figure out Veruca is another werewolf, but it is, at first, hard to distinguish how Oz feels about her. Ultimately, "Wild at Heart" explores Oz's continuously losing battle to beat down the wolf inside. Things aren't dealt with appropriately, but Veruca only expedites what he's always known: that he should leave Willow to protect her. This isn't the first time Buffy fans have witnessed someone leave for their partner's own good. However, it's still heartbreaking to see Willow break down completely, which is a first for her. "Wild at Heart" is remembered for Oz's exit, which changes Willow's whole course for the rest of the season. However, it doesn't quite compare to other sadder episodes.

8 "The Prom"

Season 3, Episode 20 (1999)

Buffy and Angel try to forget the Mayor's (Harry Groener) foreboding messages about their relationship as prom nears. However, Buffy's mom, Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), puts more worry into Angel, telling him some hard truths. After a nightmare, Angel realizes what he needs to do. While patrolling, Angel tells Buffy they won't work if she wants a normal life. He breaks up with her and tells her he's leaving. She's heartbroken but hell-bent on giving her friends a good prom. After succeeding, Angel meets her on the dance floor to give her one last beautiful memory.

Despite the Mayor's comments, it's a shock that Angel breaks up with Buffy when they seem happy. It's horrible and gut-wrenching for Buffy to lose the love of her life for the first time. However, this second time is worse, as Angel chooses to leave. It's even more tragic when Buffy admits he's right even though she's "trying to keep from dying." The breakup almost suffocates her, which is just as scary as it is heartbreaking. As the Slayer, Buffy has endured so much, but she can't handle this. "Prom" is one of the most memorable Buffy episodes because it deals with the show's most famous breakup. However, a breakup episode doesn't take the cake for being the saddest. Buffy has sadder episodes that deal with heftier material and even more significant loss.

7 "Becoming, Part 2"

Season 2, Episode 22 (1998)

After an already tense and tragic "Becoming, Part 1," "Becoming, Part 2" begins with Buffy having to fend off the police trying to arrest her for Kendra's (Bianca Lawson) murder. Trying to devise a plan to stop Angel and save Giles, Buffy makes an unlikely deal with Spike (James Marsters). He'll get to leave with Drusilla (Juliet Landau) if he helps her stop Angel. Once Buffy arrives, ready to kill Angel, they duel. Just as Buffy thrusts her sword into her lover, Willow restores Angel's soul. While he's unaware of what's happening, Buffy realizes she has to close Acathla with Angel's blood. She tells him she loves him one last time before skewering him with her sword and sending him to hell.

It's always hard watching the show's beloved characters get hurt. Angel tortures Giles, and Willow almost doesn't awaken from a coma. However, like "The Prom" and "Wild at Heart," "Becoming, Part 2" deals with emotional hurt more than anything else. After struggling to kill Angel several times throughout his soulless era, Buffy is finally ready by Season 2's finale. However, that changes once Angel's soul returns. Buffy isn't prepared to kill Angel with his soul intact but has to close Acathla. Her face, once it's over, says it all. Angel's death has a massive effect on her, enough that she feels she must leave. It changes the course of the entire show, and Buffy's despair is palpable. It's unbearable to see the heroine this distraught. Still, Angel isn't even the biggest thing Buffy loses throughout the show.

6 "Hells Bells"

Season 6, Episode 16 (2002)

Xander and Anya's (Emma Caulfield) wedding day arrives in the series, but tensions rise between their families. Things worsen when an old man arrives, claiming he's Xander from the future and is here to stop the wedding. He shows Xander a future rife with issues as his and Anya's marriage sours. Terrified of what he sees, Xander leaves as Anya discovers the old man wants revenge against her. When Xander returns to save her, she urges that the visions are lies, but he's not convinced, afraid he'll eventually hurt her somehow. D'Hoffryn offers Anya comfort and her job as a vengeance demon back.

In perfect Buffy the Vampire Slayer fashion, a revengeful demon arrives to ruin a pivotal, happy moment. However, the demon that shows Xander the false visions doesn't just inflict physical harm. He wants Anya's blood, but even worse, he wants to wreck her emotionally, steal her happiness, and ruin her life before killing her. The first step is manipulating Xander. It's a brutal way of sending Anya back into D'Hoffryn's arms and puts the show's course into unknown territory. It's also a shock seeing one of the show's longest-surviving couples break up. However, while it's heartbreaking to see Anya's happiness violently stomped on and Xander lose all hope, another memorable breakup episode again just doesn't cut it compared to other sadder episodes that deal with even more significant loss.

5 "Grave"

Season 6, Episode 22 (2002)

In Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Season 6 finale, a recently returned Giles tries subduing Dark Willow, but she wants none of his help. He's forced to bind her physically and magically with his powers, which were given to him by a powerful coven of witches. However, when Willow breaks free, she sucks the power out of him. She doesn't expect the emotional burst that comes with it, and she's overwhelmed until she decides to rid the world of its pain. Just as she's about to end the world, Xander arrives and stops her by expressing his love for her. Willow tearfully breaks down in his arms as Giles grows stronger. He reveals he intended for Willow to steal his powers as they tapped into her remaining emotions.

Die-hard Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans struggle with Dark Willow. Their first issue with her is that Willow has been a practicing witch since Season 2. Why did she become addicted to magic in Season 6? Watching one of the show's sweetest and most intelligent characters turn to darkness is also hard. Willow has always been a guide for Buffy, knowing what's best or how to deal with situations. Her turning into Dark Willow is scary because it means she's given up everything good about herself. It's hard not to watch her grieve Tara in this way and even harder to watch her return to herself without a tissue or two.

4 "Seeing Red"

Season 6, Episode 19 (2002)

In Season 6, episode 19, there isn't much love going around, but at least Willow and Tara (Amber Benson) are happy rekindling theirs. After breaking up with Spike, Buffy concerns herself with finding the Trio, who discover the Orbs of Nezzla'khan. After Spike sexually assaults her, Buffy rushes off to stop the Trio from robbing an armored van. She destroys the Orbs, but Warren (Adam Busch) warns her he'll take her down. The following day, as Buffy and Xander have a heart-to-heart in her backyard, Warren arrives and shoots Buffy. In the process, a stray bullet hits Tara inside, killing her and leaving Willow hysterical. Her eyes turn dark red with anger and grief as her darker powers come forth.

"Seeing Red" is a difficult episode from start to finish. The beloved characters' lives fall apart in an unsettling way we've never seen before. They have enough to deal with in this episode, including their relationships with each other, without the Trio making things worse. Buffy and the gang are used to battling vampires, demons, ghosts, and werewolves, among other supernatural things. They've saved the world from a Hell God, a huge snake, and a half-demon, half-cyborg creature. Yet a gun completely shatters their world. It's impossible to feel a pang in the heart and a sinking feeling in the stomach when a distraught Willow cradles Tara in her arms in the episode's final moments.

3 "The Gift"

Season 5, Episode 22 (2001)

Buffy and the Scoobies quickly run out of time, figuring out a plan to stop Glory (Clare Kramer) and save Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg), a mystical Key made out of Buffy. When Dawn's blood spills at a specific time and place, it opens a Hell dimension, Glory's home. However, Hell also unleashes on Earth. For the ritual, Dawn is tied up on top of a tower. When Buffy and the gang arrive, they have a few tricks up their sleeves, eventually defeating Glory. However, when Buffy reaches Dawn, her blood has activated the portal. She realizes they both have Summers' blood and understands the First Slayer's message: death is her gift. Buffy says goodbye to her sister and jumps to her death to close the portal.

Glory is one of Buffy's scariest foes, and the battle to destroy her is tense and unforgettable. However, what's truly unforgettable is Buffy's devotion to saving her sister and the world. Killing off the show's main character was a brave move. It doesn't take Buffy long to realize what she needs to do, and she makes up her mind quickly, too, which only attests to her intelligence and bravery. However, it's heartbreaking that she has to make such a decision in the first place. What really sends fans into hysterics is her incredibly powerful speech to Dawn about being strong and brave for her as her friends discover her body. Their distraught faces make viewers uneasy, and there's a deep sense of uncomfortableness about the future. This is, without a doubt, one of the most crushing moments in Buffy.

2 "Chosen"

Season 7, Episode 22 (2003)

In the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Buffy acquires two weapons to bring to the battle against the First: the Scythe and the amulet Angel gives her, which is meant to be worn by a champion. After the First sends a foreboding message, Buffy forms a plan to win. Willow performs the biggest spell she's ever done: making all the Potentials fully fledged Slayers. During the height of the battle, Spike's amulet activates and crumbles the Hellmouth, leaving him to burn in the sun with the Turok-Han. Thankfully, the Scoobies make it out of that crater that is now Sunnydale, and there's still hope.

Buffy's series finale is chaotic and will never be easy to watch. After all, Buffy and the gang are being tested by their mightiest and evilest foe on a scale that's never been seen before on the show. On top of that, it's hard to say goodbye as this emotionally charged finale brings more than a few shocks and scares. There are always casualties in war, and it wouldn't be a final battle on the Hellmouth without a few deaths, but Anya's and Spike's are unexpected and felt on a deeper level. Plus, it's pretty poignant that the two demons of the gang die heroes. Viewers aren't given time to process their deaths before the chilling moment when the surviving gang looks out at the Sunnydale crater. At this point, it's hard not to be sobbing. However, despite the episode's extreme sadness, the final scene gives fans hope and a sense of closure.

1 "The Body"

Season 5, Episode 16 (2001)