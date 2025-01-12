With its dated effects, campy tone, and emphasis on emotional storylines over pure scares, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, created by Joss Whedon, is rarely actually scary despite being a horror show. Buffy often just uses horror concepts to dramatize everyday life experiences. In Season 6, a demon that kills fast food workers is a metaphor for the hopelessness one feels at a dead-end job. Season 7’s “Same Time, Same Place” still follows this formula, presenting an emotional story about how hard it is to reconnect with friends after you’ve made a severe mistake — while including a truly chilling monster. What makes this episode so scary is the way in which it taps into the feeling of a paralysis nightmare.

"Same Time, Same Place" Isolates Willow From Her Friends

Surprisingly, "Same Time, Same Place" was written by Jane Espenson, who also penned some of the funniest, most lighthearted episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and went on to write for shows like Gilmore Girls, Battlestar Galactica, and Once Upon a Time. For this Buffy episode, however, Espenson put her usual love of comedy aside and delivered a story with haunting scares and a deeply sad emotional core. In “Same Time, Same Place,” Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) returns to Sunnydale after taking a sabbatical in England to get her magic under control. But, when she returns, she’s unable to see her friends Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), and they’re unable to see her. From the very beginning of the episode, Willow’s isolation sets a nightmarish stage.

However, the episode soon reveals that the reason Willow and her friends can't see each other is because of a spell that Willow subconsciously cast due to her fears about being judged after her abuse of magic in Season 6. The episode cleverly illustrates this reveal by first following Willow’s friends, who are unable to see her, then rewinding to depict the same time and place from Willow's perspective, as she looks for her friends. The audience knows something supernatural is happening, but for Willow, it just feels like she's been abandoned.