Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of those quintessential “got better as it went along” kind of shows. Its first season was noticeably shorter than the following six, and did feel a little more thrown together and inconsistent. The titular character and several other prominent characters were all introduced well, a tone was established, and Sunnydale did instantly feel like a great place to set a long-running TV show, but not all individual episodes within the season were fantastic.

Season 1 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains interesting, though, and even its harshest critics would have to acknowledge that at least several episodes here are essential for the show going forward. It still feels like Buffy, but it’s a looser, scrappier, and cheaper Buffy. Some of the 12 episodes here still charm at least, and all are ranked below, starting with the clunkiest and ending with the best season 1 had to offer.

12 "I, Robot... You, Jane"

First aired: April 28, 1997

If “I, Robot... You, Jane” had been an indication of things to come for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and it had somehow continued on for 144 episodes in total, the show would probably be considered an all-time terrible one. Whether it’s the absolute worst episode of the show could still be up for debate (there are some misses in Buffy’s stronger seasons, too), but it’s the single worst hour of what’s ultimately the show’s weakest season.

The plot here concerns an ancient demon from the 1400s that manages to be released into cyberspace. If there was a way to make the clashing of the old and the “new” interesting, it wasn’t achieved here. It feels pretty dated with the way it looks at the internet, and even by the standards of the 1990s, it was probably laying it all on a bit thick and awkwardly.

11 "Teacher's Pet"

First aired: March 24, 1997

“Teacher’s Pet” is probably remembered most for being the Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 1 episode with a giant praying mantis as its monster of the week. This puts it in line with the aforementioned “I, Robot… You, Jane,” which had a pretty cheesy monster of its own. And there isn't anything wrong with that automatically, or if there are other positive qualities to distract from iffy special effects.

This fourth episode of the show, unfortunately, doesn’t really boast many positive qualities, outside some mildly funny bits of dialogue here and there, as can be expected, at minimum, from just about any episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Also, Xander-focused episodes early on were particularly hit-and-miss; this one’s no “The Zeppo” (from season 3), that’s for sure.

10 "The Pack"

First aired: April 7, 1997

Hello Xander, my old friend. I’ve come to dread an episode focused on you again. “The Pack” is another episode from the first season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that has Xander featured prominently, but at least the central idea here’s a bit better than the one in “Teacher’s Pet.” Falling in with the wrong crowd, and having one’s behavior change as a result, is the main plot here.

Being Buffy, that approach towards a conventional or relatable topic is given a supernatural spin, with the pack in “The Pack” being teenagers who’ve been possessed by the spirits of hyenas, thereby forming a pack and acting out in bizarre and violent ways. Written with a little more care or cleverness, it’s possible to imagine this concept leading to a serviceable episode, but “The Pack” doesn’t quite come together in a way that satisfies.

First aired: March 31, 1997

Largely thanks to some stuff happening in the background (the Anointed One is introduced, and though not a great character, he’s important early on in season 2), “Never Kill a Boy on the First Date” isn't a total trainwreck. The Anointed One stuff is related to the season’s main antagonist, The Master, who was a little underdeveloped compared to later big bads (a consequence of season 1 being just 12 episodes), but he still made a solid impression, all things considered.

As for the main plot in “Never Kill a Boy on the First Date”? It’s a Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode that sees the titular character struggling with her duty as a slayer and her desire to take part in more normal teenage girl activities, like dating. Buffy’s love life would be explored in more interesting ways after this point, but as a warm-up of sorts for that important aspect of the show, it’s not entirely worthless.

8 "The Puppet Show"

First aired: May 5, 1997

“Never Kill a Boy on the First Date” would be eclipsed by other romance-heavy episodes (or entire story arcs) from later in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s run, and similarly, “The Puppet Show” is hard to talk about without also thinking about the superior puppet-related episode from Angel, called “Smile Time.” That one had its titular character turning into a puppet, while “The Puppet Show” has a demon hunter cursed to be a dummy.

It's an episode that takes some strange turns, going from silly without being particularly funny, to kind of campy, to then somewhat sad – or at least bittersweet – by the end. It comes close to working quite well, and the wild swing at something a bit weird has to be appreciated, even if later (and more confident) high-concept episodes could take strange premises like the one here and do them a little more justice.

7 "Out of Mind, Out of Sight"

First aired: May 19, 1997

The penultimate episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's first season, "Out of Mind, Out of Sight," isn't too bad, and has value for being one episode that makes Cordelia a little more likable, at least. She was an initially vapid and cruel character, but was revealed to have more of a soft side as the show went along, in turn becoming more endearing (and changing even more when she left the show to become a main character in Angel).

Buffy has to work with Cordelia quite a lot here, and there’s a little by way of them warming up to each other as a result. Buffy fights to protect Cordelia from another monster of the week, and then some groundwork is laid for the final episode of the season, mostly thanks to Giles and Angel interacting for the first time, and discussing the possible danger that awaits Buffy in the season’s finale.

6 "Witch"

First aired: March 17, 1997

“Witch” feels a little reminiscent of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, which came out even earlier in the 1990s and, as a result, feels a good deal kitschier than the show. It places an emphasis on its title character being a cheerleader, and in “Witch,” the TV version of Buffy also gets to engage in some cheerleading for a while.

Here, those trying out for the cheerleading squad are targeted by supernatural forces, with a witch (unsurprising, considering the episode’s title) being feared as the one behind all the strange things going on. It’s a serviceable episode that generally works pretty well in exploring its central premise, and though that storyline at its core isn't one of the most memorable (even among the early seasons of the show), it’s still pretty good stuff.

5 "Nightmares"

First aired: May 12, 1997

It doesn’t hold a candle to the dream-heavy season 4 episode, “Restless,” but “Nightmares” is still quite good overall, and close to a highlight for the show’s first season. It wouldn’t really stand out in any other season of the show, but it was pretty good for a mostly self-contained episode, being the best found in season 1 that isn't super important – at least narratively speaking – for the show overall.

The titular nightmares merge with real life in this 10th episode of season 1, and it leads to some memorable stuff, both in terms of humor and horror. It takes a lofty concept and makes it work. Plus, given so much of it revolves around the main fears all the central characters have, it ends up helping with character development, even if it’s not a vital chapter of the show, as far as its overarching narrative is concerned.

4 "Welcome to the Hellmouth"

First aired: March 10, 1997

“Welcome to the Hellmouth” is exactly that: an episode that welcomes viewers to the Hellmouth that the town of Sunnydale sits on top of. As the first episode of the (eventually fantastic) show, it’s also the one where all the key players are introduced, establishing even Buffy as pretty much a new character, owing to how different she is here compared to the 1992 movie.

It’s pretty good as far as quality is concerned, but has to rank high because it’s also essential. Like, you could technically get a feel for the show by watching some later, better episodes, but “Welcome to the Hellmouth” wouldn’t be wise to skip, unless one really objected to season 1 as a whole. It was also the first of a two-parter, and followed by…

3 "The Harvest"

First aired: March 10, 1997

“The Harvest” is a direct continuation of “Welcome to the Hellmouth,” and though it might not be better or worse, it may as well be ranked after, simply because it’s harder to talk about part 2 and then part 1 here. It’s like any good two-parter or duology; you don’t take one without the other, and you generally avoid talking about or seeing the second until after the first is finished.

You get a bit more of an idea about who The Master is in “The Harvest,” as he was first introduced in the show’s first episode, but shines with a little more screen time here. It’s also satisfying to see Buffy, Xander, Willow, and Giles start to feel like more of a team here, with that core four obviously being the show’s most vital characters going forward.

2 "Angel"

First aired: April 14, 1997

Though he played a part in some earlier episodes, the seventh episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, “Angel,” makes Angel himself a great deal more important for the overall show (and his eventual spin-off). Watching the episode now, no one’s going to be surprised about what the show reveals regarding his true nature, but it would’ve been a neat twist back in 1997.

Because of what the episode does for its titular character, not to mention how it functions as a key narrative piece of the ever-important bond between Buffy and Angel as characters, “Angel” is a pivotal season 1 episode, alongside the two-part season opener and its finale. It’s vital for the characters, it’s narratively interesting, and it showed an early willingness for the show to introduce unexpected (again, at the time) narrative turns.

1 "Prophecy Girl"

First aired: June 2, 1997