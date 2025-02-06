Earlier this week, Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans around the world rose up, got on their feet, and cheered for the return of the titular slayer. While we’ve heard rumors of a Buffy reimagining and reboot in the past, this one came with an added bonus, as it was revealed that THE Sarah Michelle Gellar would be reprising her role as the Chosen One. Well, kind of. The new series will focus on a younger, fresher slayer, while Gellar’s Buffy Summers will serve as that slayer’s mentor — which really brings the quote “I’m a Slayer, ask me how” full circle. There was plenty of confusion from fans because Gellar has adamantly stood in her belief that the show didn’t need a reboot or reimagining with her name tied to it. But, today, The Grudge star has released a statement that paints a clearer picture of how this change of heart came to be.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt letter to fans who have continued to support the series in the more than two decades since it went off-air. Over that time, she’s heard the following clamor about a follow-up, and says that she was finally convinced after a meeting with Chloé Zhao, who will serve as the pilot’s helmer. Gellar reveals that, while she was optimistically cautious about the meeting, Gail Berman, the original series’ producer, who Gellar refers to in her note as “a dear friend and mentor,” pushed her to test out the waters. From that first conversation, a seed was planted, with the actress revealing that her chats with Zhao “continued over the next few years”, finally landing on this incredibly exciting decision.

Ensuring the fandom that she, Zhao, and the rest of the creative team will do right by the character who inspired so many of us, Gellar wrote,

“I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit “Buffy” and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Steady Return to Hollywood

After taking some well-deserved time away from the bright lights and sets of Hollywood, Gellar made her grand return in a supporting role in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s 2022 dark comedy-drama, Do Revenge. Since then, she’s dabbled in the world of television through performances in the since-cancelled Wolf Pack and the ongoing Dexter: Original Sin.

