Being a longtime Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan, at one point after it ended, I made peace with the fact the show wasn’t coming back. The franchise has never been truly dead, thanks to merchandise and other types of media that have helped it maintain its place in pop culture. But, as years went by, I began to think the probabilities of vampires, demons, ghosts, sorcerers, and robots being real were higher than that of the show making a comeback.

That skepticism was so rooted within me that, when the news broke regarding a sequel series, I didn’t allow myself to feel excited. Not even when the announcement came with the name Chloé Zhao attached to it! Everything changed a few days later when Sarah Michelle Gellar – Buffy Summers herself – took to Instagram to confirm the news herself, while giving additional details of the revival.

Failed ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Spin-Offs, Reboots, and Revivals Made Me Skeptical for Years