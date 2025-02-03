Buffy the Vampire Slayer is set to rise from the grave. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in all seven seasons of the TV series, is in final talks to reprise her role. Variety reports that Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) is attached to direct the series' pilot for Hulu.

Gellar is set to executive produce the series as well as reprise the role of no-longer-teenage vampire hunter Buffy Summers. She would not be the star of the series, however; she is said to have a recurring role on the reboot as the mentor to a new slayer, much as Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) was to her in the original series. Gellar talked about the potential for a reboot of the series last year on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying "...it’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect. But watching Sex and the City and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, 'Well, maybe.'" Gellar, in fact, currently stars on Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to the Showtime series about the early career of the titular serial-killing forensic scientist.

What Is 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?

Image via The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer began as a 1992 horror comedy starring Kristy Swanson as the title character, a chipper cheerleader who learns that she's the once-in-a-generation Slayer, a superhuman champion destined to slay the undead. The film was a moderate success at the box office, and spawned a spinoff TV series on the nascent WB network from Joss Whedon, who penned the film's script but was displeased with the finished movie. The series kept some comedic elements from the film, especially Whdeon's trademark dialogue, but took on a darker and more horrific tone; it earned near-universal acclaim and a legion of devoted fans, making Whedon a hot commodity in Hollywood. The series followed the travails of Buffy, as well as her friends and family, in the town of Sunnyvale, California; the town was located on a "Hellmouth," making it a primo destination for vampires, demons, and all manner of supernatural creatures, many of whom met their end at Buffy's hands. The series lasted seven seasons (five on the WB and two more on UPN, who picked it up after its cancellation on the former) and spawned a spinoff, Angel, which starred David Boreanaz as Buffy's vampiric ex-boyfriend.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will be written, showrun, and executive produced by Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman, veterans of Fringe, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Poker Face. In addition to directing, Zhao will also executive produce via her Book of Shadows production company, as will Gellar and Gail Berman. Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce via Suite B, while Dolly Parton (yes, that Dolly Parton) will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television will produce. Berman, the Kazuis, and Parton all produced the original series; not involved, seemingly, is Whedon, whose toxic personal conduct on previous productions came to light in recent years.

Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.