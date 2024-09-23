With Halloween just a month away, horror enthusiasts have loads of goodies to watch out for! From the re-release of fan-favorite horror movies to horror shows finding their way to new streaming homes, there’s clearly more than enough fun to come this spooky season. One such treat awaiting fans is the legendary Buffy the Vampire Slayer, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, to be made available to watch for free even though the entire series is currently streaming on Hulu and has been for some time.

ComicBook reports that the 1997 supernatural series will be making its way to Tubi, an entirely free streamer, starting Friday, September 27. Tubi initially made the announcement, adding Buffy the Vampire Slayer to its lineup of new shows and movies headed to the streaming service in October. Nonetheless, it should be noted that while the series is still streaming on Hulu, it requires a paid subscription compared to Tubi’s latest Halloween offer. As for the other hit shows added to the lineup, some include Hell on Wheels and Sanford and Son.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran from March 1997 to May 2001 and had seven wholesome seasons, is considered among the most remarkable series of all time. It was created by writer and director Joss Whedon, who also executive produced alongside David Greenwalt, Marti Noxon, David Fury, Fran Rubel Kuzui, and Kaz Kuzui. The critically acclaimed show was so successful that it led to the production of novels, comics, video games, and even a spin-off series titled Angel. To this day, thanks to the fandom of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the popularity of the Buffyverse, which inspired the development of productions with strong female leads, is still maintained.

Another 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Spin-Off

Close

Angel may soon not be the only Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off series, as news has gone round several times about the possibility of a reboot. Back in February, Dolly Parton updated the world about the future of the show, revealing that there’s an intention to revamp it, but only that. Parton co-owns Sandollar Productions, the only production company to have participated in all the Buffyverse screen releases – the movie, the show, and Angel. Ever since Parton’s update, there’s been no word on how much progress has been made.

In the meantime, while fans await the series' relocation to Tubi, Buffy the Vampire Slayer starred Gellar alongside Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters, Marc Blucas and Emma Caulfield. Each season consisted of twenty-two episodes, except the first season, which had only twelve episodes.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be available to stream for free on Tubi from Friday, September 27.

Get Tubi