The Big Picture James Marsters discusses the continuation of Spike's story in the Slayers: A Buffyverse Story podcast.

Marsters expresses interest in exploring Spike after he gained a soul and became less tortured.

Spike's character is compared to Han Solo, a jerk with a conscience who is still there for others.

During his multi-season run on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and single-season gig on Angel, James Marsters’ bleach-blonde vampire, Spike, has been called a lot of things. During a Collider panel at this weekend’s Fan Expo in San Francisco, our very own Maggie Lovitt sat down with Marsters to chat with him about his iconic role and how he picked it back up all these years later for the podcast, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

In the podcast, it’s been years since Spike saved the world alongside Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and the Scooby Gang before doing it all over again alongside Angel (David Boreanaz) and his team in Angel’s series finale. So, where does Spike’s story continue, and has he changed? During his chat with Lovitt, Marsters sheds light on the vamp’s attitude, even comparing Spike to the beloved Star Wars bad boy, Han Solo. Saying that Spike’s self-exploration is something that he’s hoped to dive into for quite some time, Marsters said,

I was always interested in kind of exploring Spike after he got his soul because there wasn’t a whole lot of that in Buffy – we got some of it – but I was like, ‘You know what, at some point, he’s gonna get a little bit more comfortable with himself, and be less tortured, and he’s gonna be, he’s not gonna be Angel, ya know? He’s gonna have more to it than that, but like, what’s it gonna be like when he has a conscience, but he’s still kinda a jerk? That’ll be fun.’

Praising the writing work of the podcast’s co-creators, Christopher Golden and Amber Benson, Marsters said that the writers “struck the right note with that,” adding, “He’s not a people pleaser, and he’s still the character – which is – he’s kind of in the Han Solo lane which is the jerk that will nevertheless be there for you in a pinch, you know?”

Spike’s Heroic Continuation in the Buffy-Verse

Close

While he terrorized Sunnydale for a handful of seasons before falling in love with Buffy Summers (which led to a very problematic turn of events), Spike would eventually attempt to redeem himself by regaining his soul. His presence was an absolute must for the good guys to win against The First and its forces of evil in the series finale, with the character’s heroic arc solidifying itself in those final moments. Then, he was brought back to life in Angel to fight alongside his centuries-long rival to once again save the world.

Now, in Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, Spike is helping a young Slayer just called into the fold in a multiverse crossing adventure. Available to stream on Audible, the series also stars the familiar voices of Benson, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Leary, Charisma Carpenter, Juliet Landau, and newbie, Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Check out Collider’s official guide to the ongoing San Francisco Fan Expo here.

