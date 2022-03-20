These two fangy shows have a lot in common, so we had to wonder: which one would end up on top?

The fictional immortality of the vampire translates to a very real immortality reflected in our collective creative interest in telling stories about them. There’s always some hugely popular series revolving around vampires, whether it be film or television. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was hugely popular, and is considered by many one of the best and most beloved television series of all time, and since its success, many other series have followed suit in their own unique ways.

Buffy’s success spawned a spinoff in Angel. Nearly a decade later, vampires saw a resurgence on TV, with shows like True Blood and The Vampire Diaries airing following the success of the Twilight film adaptation. The Vampire Diaries has many features in common with Buffy, including spinoff series: The Originals and Legacies.

Both Buffy and TVD follow a teenage girl who is part of a mystical line of women (“slayers” in Buffy, and doppelgängers in TVD). Each girl has a younger sibling they’re fiercely protective over, and each is caught in the middle of a love triangle between a “good” vampire and a “bad boy” vampire. Furthermore, each protagonist has a best friend who just so conveniently happens to be a super-powerful witch, as well as a normal human guy friend who never gains supernatural powers. There’s also a teacher/mentor/father figure, and a number of other similarities between the series that led us to wonder: who did it better?

Angel vs. Stefan

Images via WB/CW

To give respect where it’s due, we’ll acknowledge that there’s a good chance that there may have been no Stefan (Paul Wesley) without Angel (David Boreanaz). While the whole “tortured vampire” thing has been done to death (no pun intended) at this point, the similarities between Angel and Stefan, in particular, can’t be ignored. Both are super-angsty vampires with very specific hairstyles choices, and both struggle to repress a monstrous alter ego that gives the actual villains a run for their money in terms of cruelty and carnage.

The thing is, Stefan is just vastly more enjoyable to watch. And we don’t hate Angel! Rather, we’re bored by Angel. Thanks to Wesley’s on-screen presence (he played not one but three characters on TVD), Stefan is mostly a joy to watch, even when he’s brooding over his diary in one of his many white wife-beaters. So, if you’re asking us, we choose Stefan over Angel.

Dawn vs. Jeremy

Images via WB/CW

Both Buffy and TVD feature younger siblings that are less than popular with fans, but Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) is one of the most overhated characters on either show. Attitudes towards both of these characters tend to mirror real-life attitudes towards younger siblings (do we have to bring them along?), but between the two, Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) is just less interesting.

Both Dawn and Jeremy were younger siblings of the protagonists’ that were later revealed not to be “real” siblings at all. Neither series is shy about resurrecting characters from the dead, but Jeremy’s death might be the only one we wish had stuck, as it resulted in a powerful storyline for his sister, and his resurrection made for a poor storyline for his girlfriend. Dawn, meanwhile, is interesting, representing a huge narrative risk that (in our opinion) totally pays off. We think fans should cut Dawn a bit of slack; sure, she can be annoying and bratty, but do you remember what you were like as a teenager?

Giles vs. Alaric

Images via WB/CW

Giles and Alaric are both adult men in much different places, life-wise than the majority of the characters on their respective shows, and due to their knowledge of how to fight monsters, the role of mentor falls to them. But while Giles (Anthony Head) often wandered into wet blanket territory, Alaric (Matthew Davis) remained pretty cool. Giles and Buffy shared a special bond, but he was always clear he never wanted to be her father. Alaric, meanwhile, puts up little resistance before taking over the guardianship of Elena and Jeremy, and he wins major points for that.

We hold a bit of a grudge against Giles for his occasional bouts of attitude; we feel Alaric was more consistent in his respect of Elena’s thoughts and feelings. Though his resurrection did hurt the character as the writers clearly struggled to find a reason to keep him around, Alaric in Seasons 1-3 (and ghost Alaric in Season 4) really was the best.

Xander vs. Matt

Images via WB/CW

Every team needs one normal guy to keep everyone grounded. On Buffy, that guy is Xander (Nicholas Brendon). On TVD, it’s Matt (Zach Roerig). Though Matt became less likable from Season 6 on, for over half of TVD, he was a voice of reason and a complete sweetheart. Xander wins points for making us laugh more than Matt, but loses nearly all of those points when he leaves out beloved Anya (Emma Caulfield Ford) at the altar.

Matt (or, “Marry Blue Blue”, as we like to call him) served a different purpose as the sole non-supernatural friend on TVD. Whereas Xander was mostly there for comic relief and the occasional hit-or-miss pep talk, Matt infused the group with the humanity that they often teetered on missing amidst all the magical drama.

Spike vs. Damon

Images via WB/CW

Both Spike (James Marsters) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) start off as villains. They also happen to make every situation more interesting by virtue of being present. Both Spike and Damon do the important work of a sort of torch-passing for a time-honored and important trope that asks us to allow ourselves to sympathize with fictional bad guys. Not only are they morally complex and interesting, but both Spike and Damon bring a roguish charm to their series that provide variety and comedy.

Both Spike and Damon wind up being the guy for Buffy and Elena, despite both girls starting out with someone else. The love triangles these guys inspired did a lot for each young woman’s exploration of herself, her wants, needs, and desires. Both Spike and Damon are well-loved by fans and undergo tremendous redemption arcs, so we’ll grant the one tie on this list to these two leather-clad bad-guys-turned-good.

Joyce vs. Liz

Images via WB/CW

Here comes the battle of Excellent Mothers of Supernatural Daughters. While we have nothing but love for Joyce (Kristine Sutherland), this one has to go to Liz (Marguerite MacIntyre). Liz was not only a loving and supportive mother, but she wasn’t afraid to get involved with the supernatural threats to her town.

Both women met with tragic deaths that rocked their daughters, and the local reformed Bad Boy vamps, with whom each shared a surprising bond. The deaths of Joyce and Liz worked as a true tragedy that played an important role in the coming-of-age for their daughters, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t some of the saddest in their respective series. Liz wins, however, not only for being more involved in the action, but because we feel she got more of an arc in regard to the supernatural; she started off hating vampires and appalled that her daughter was one, but came to have a much more nuanced understanding of Good vs. Evil.

Willow vs. Bonnie

Images via WB/CW

Both Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) were the best friends of the protagonists, and were conveniently also super-powerful witches. Bonnie gets our endless respect for the number of times she swooped in to save everyone- her friends, her boyfriend, the whole town, the world — you name it. So yes, we have nothing but love and respect for Bonnie, the unsung hero of TVD, but there’s hardly a character on either show that could come before our beloved Willow.

It is, we hypothesize, scientifically impossible to dislike Willow. Willow grew so much throughout Buffy. She went from meek and nerdy to, well, strong and nerdy, and her discovery of herself, her power, and eventually her sexuality was truly inspiring, even when things went bad.

Anya vs. Caroline

Images via WB/CW

Though Anya and Caroline (Candice King) don’t share as many similarities as other pairings on our list, one thing they have in common is the way that they both went through huge character arcs before becoming a beloved part of their respective gangs. Anya began as a vengeance demon and an adversary for the Scoobies. Caroline got off to a less-threatening start on TVD, but she was still an annoying mean girl who wasn’t a particularly good friend.

Now, we adore Anya, but Caroline just barely wins this round. Both Anya and Caroline are the friends who say what no one else wants to hear, but what many are already thinking, though Anya does so with a more comedic effect. But, like her would-be (should-be) husband Xander, Anya does little for the gang outside of making jokes. Caroline, on the other hand, helps out nearly as much as Bonnie does. Ironically, going from demon to human made Anya better, while going from human to demon was what did wonders for Caroline as a character.

Buffy vs. Elena

Images via WB/CW

We may be handing this round to Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), but that does not mean we agree with Elena (Nina Dobrev) haters. It isn’t that we don’t love Elena; we just love Buffy more. They’re each the most important characters in their series; there’s no slaying without Buffy, and no diaries without Elena. Both are young women with way too much responsibility, but they continue to rise to each occasion with selflessness and strength.

There’s a reason both Gellar and Dobrev will be forever associated with their roles in Buffy and TVD. Through their work as these characters, they created a lasting impact in pop culture (especially Buffy) and helped redefine heroism for new generations of young women. Both are as imperfect as they are heroic, making them much more interesting than if they’d been written as perfect young women. But Buffy comes out on top because, after all, she did save the world. A lot.

