The Big Picture Hollywood has often struggled to represent conspiracy theories accurately.

However, William Friedkin's Bug delves deep into paranoia and anti-truth sentiments.

Bug isn't mainstream, but its haunting performances from Michael Shannon and Ashley Judd make it a powerful examination of conspiracy theories.

One of the largest issues that the world is currently facing is that of conspiracy theories, and the damaging effects that they have once they grow in prominence. Speculation about latent secrets isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but in recent years, worldwide headlines have tracked how members of fringe groups have lashed out in violence based on the beliefs they adopted from extremist conspiracy threads. Understandably, this is a topic that Hollywood has struggled to depict in recent years, as there is a fear of misrepresentation and backlash. However, William Friedkin’s psychological thriller Bug examines just how destructive it can be to place faith in a conspiratorial belief system.

Politics and cinema may be intertwined, but Bug is the type of film that was never made for a mainstream audience. Friedkin has has his share of award-nominated titles and critical duds alike, but Bug joined the rarefied class of films that received an “F” cinemascore from audiences after they left the theater. Films on this list include disastrous horror films like The Turning, Alone in the Dark, and The Devil Inside, as well as underrated arthouse gems like The Box, Killing Them Softly, and Steven Soderbergh’s 2002 remake of the science fiction classic Solaris. It should go without saying that Friedkin’s 2006 gem belongs in the later category; Bug may not be an easy film to watch by any stretch of the imagination, but it contains insights on the perils of anti-truth sentiments that are more relevant than ever before.

What Is ‘Bug’ About?

Based on the acclaimed play of the same name by Tracy Letts, Bug follows a veteran of the Gulf War who claims to be hiding from a bug infestation. Peter Evans (Michael Shannon) first appears to be a lonely, if somewhat awkward drifter. He is then introduced to the waitress Agnes White (Ashley Judd) by her friend R.C. (Lynn Collins), and the two form a bond over their shared loneliness. It slowly becomes evident that Peter is in need of serious mental health resources, but Agnes finds it harder to differentiate his truth from his delusions as he emphatically discusses an overarching conspiracy involving the exploitation of ex-soldiers. When Peter's delusions seemingly provide answers Agnes needs about her missing son, she starts to believe his baffling thoughts.

With a device that feels reminiscent of the works of Alfred Hitchcock, Friedkin escalates the tension in Bug by keeping the story isolated to just a few locations. Outside of Agnes’ employer’s bar and her motel apartment, the film rarely drifts outside to explore any exterior events. This isn't just a clever way to replicate the impact that Bug could have had as a stage production, but a method of further isolating the characters from any objective information that could dissuade them from committing to their beliefs. When there’s no news information or law enforcement officers for Agnes to hear, Peter’s notion of a secret infection that is preying upon them both feels much more plausible. By the time R.C., Peter's doctor – Dr. Sweets (Brían F. O'Byrne), and even abusive Agnes' ex – Jerry (Harry Connick Jr.) attempt to get through to Agnes, she already wholly believes in Peter's paranoid delusions.

‘Bug’ Examines the Roots of Conspiracy Theories

It would have been very easy for Bug to become a straightforward psychological thriller; however, Bug seeks to demonstrate why certain people are drawn to, and enveloped by, conspiracy theories, and how these theories provide connections in a sea of isolation and reprieve in the wake of insecurities. It is later revealed when Dr. Sweets arrives, that Peter escaped from an institution where he was receiving treatment and that bug-related delusions were a symptom of his illness. On the other hand, with Peter's delusions providing a "reasonable" explanation for the disappearance of Agnes' son, she is absolved of her guilt and a willing believer.

Bug wouldn’t have been nearly as effective if it wasn’t for the wholly committed performances of its two leads. Shannon has played his fair share of memorable characters in films like The Shape of Water, 99 Homes, and Man of Steel, but here he’s a deeply disturbed, almost tragic figure who only digs himself deeper into his own delusions. Similarly, it becomes very easy to sympathize with Agnes given her situation; this makes her subsequent spiral even more disturbing to watch.

‘Bug’ Shows Why William Friedkin Was an Inventive Filmmaker

Crafting such a relentlessly upsetting film was never going to be an easy task, but Friedkin’s career has been defined by his ability to explore potentially distressing topics. Friedkin won an Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the classic crime thriller The French Connection, a film that wrestled with the perils of drugs and narcotics long before it became a national topic of conversation. Similarly, with the original The Exorcist, Friedkin created a masterwork of horror so upsetting that some patrons had to leave the theater out of fright.

While his early successes were what defined his filmography, Friedkin continued to make challenging projects like Bug towards the end of his career. He would later adapt Killer Joe, another play from Letts, another controversial dark drama that featured a surprisingly villainous performance from Matthew McConaughey. While it was only released on Paramount Plus, Friedkin’s final film The Caine Mutiny Court Martial contained a level of craftsmanship that was simply unrivaled among his peers.

