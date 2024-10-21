Andrea Iervolino, the Italian producer behind the sports car films Ferrari, Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend, and the upcoming Maserati movie, is already gearing up for another automobile-themed biopic. This time, Deadline reports that Ettore Bugatti will be the main highlight. The Bugatti movie will narrate the life story of the founder of the famous automobile company, who was known for utilizing his creativity and unyielding zeal for design and technology to transform the automotive world.

Filming of the new movie will begin late next year in Italy and France for Iervolino’s new banner, The Andrea Iervolino Company. The producer is also in discussions with scribes and directors on the project, which will feature a U.S. and international cast and be in English. Announcing this extraordinary production, Iervolino said today:

“After the success of our films on Lamborghini and Ferrari, I am thrilled to bring another global automotive icon to the screen. Bugatti will be a film that honors the passion and innovation that have defined one of the most iconic car manufacturers of all time.”

While the world is familiar with Bugatti’s craftsmanship in the automobile industry, the Italian-born French designer and manufacturer also designed airplane engines. Unfortunately, his life was no bed of roses as he experienced the tragic loss of his son, Jean, who was killed on August 11, 1939, at the age of 30 while testing a Bugatti car near the family’s factory headquarters in Germany. As the Bugatti film remains in its early phase, Iervolino hopes to get a buy-in from the Bugatti family.

What Has Andrea Iervolino Worked on?

Image via Neon

Speaking of Iervolino’s most recent involvement in the Maserati project, the movie Maserati: The Brothers is soon entering production and will center on the founding family behind the iconic automobiles. It will star Anthony Hopkins and Michele Morrone for director Bobby Moresco. Morrone will portray Alfieri Il Maserati, while Hopkins will star as an Italian financier who finances the Maserati brothers.

Another recent film produced by Iervolino is Modi, which premiered at the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 24, 2024. It stars Johnny Depp and Al Pacino. Others include Jean-Claude Van Damme’s franchise sequel Kill ‘Em All 2 and the thriller Skincare starring Elizabeth Banks, which was theatrically released on August 16, 2024. Previous works attached to the Italian producer include Waiting for the Barbarians, starring Mark Rylance, Depp, and Robert Pattinson, and the drama To the Bone, starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves.

The Bugatti movie remains in the works.