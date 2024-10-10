As far as '90’s gangster films go, you’ve got the classics that practically everyone knows, such as the almighty Goodfellas. Thecrime movie takes the crown with its fast-paced narrative and larger-than-life characters. It’s no surprise that it is widely regarded as a defining film within its genre. However, there’s another movie from that era that’s more of a hidden gem, even though it outshone Goodfellas in one major area — Oscar wins. Hitting the screens in 1991, Bugsy garnered a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations and managed to win two in the Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design categories. Goodfellas, on the other hand, took home one golden statue, with Joe Pesci winning Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

With Barry Levinson as its director and Warren Beatty as the titular character, Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, the film tells the story of a gangster who dared to dream. While he was still as shady as the next wise guy, Bugsy ultimately wanted to turn the Vegas desert into… well, the Vegas Strip. Bugsy isn’t all hits and shady deals, there’s also romance and ambition to accompany the dangerous allure of organized crime. With a cast full of heavy-hitters including Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, and Ben Kingsley, Bugsy had all the makings of a cultural hit. Despite all the buzz around it, considering its Oscar success and critical acclaim, it has somehow faded into the shadows over the years. Overall, it’s natural to wonder why Bugsy didn’t become a cultural phenomenon or even how it managed to bag more Oscars than Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

Warren Beatty’s Bugsy Siegel Portrayed the Gangster As a True Icon

Onscreen gangsters, as many as they are, usually end up being the same right down to the smooth-talking charisma and penchant for violence. However, Beatty’s portrayal of Siegel in the 1991 biopic gives us a more layered gangster. The actor himself is known for taking on hubris-riddled characters often taken down by their own ambition, yet he managed to bring a certain vulnerability that people had never really seen in onscreen mobsters. So, his version of Bugsy isn’t just a violent criminal, he’s equally a visionary with larger-than-life dreams. He pulls you in with his charm and drive, and you can’t help but root for him even though it’s clear he’s “going down”.

Beatty, who was generally considered a perfectionist, used his meticulousness as a superpower on this one. Paying strict attention to every detail in every scene made the end result feel even more genuine. He managed to capture the complexity of a man who could seamlessly switch between ruthless mob boss and hopeless romantic. Unfortunately, Beatty’s performance wasn’t enough to propel the film to the iconic status films like Goodfellas attained. However, it did showcase his acting prowess and added layers to what could have come across as yet another one-dimensional depiction of a gangster.

Why ‘Bugsy’ Never Quite Reached the Same Heights as ‘Goodfellas’ in Pop Culture

There’s no doubt that Bugsy had all the makings of a cultural phenomenon — a great story, topshelf actors, multiple Oscar wins, and the accompanying critical acclaim. However, it didn’t quite hit the heights it could have, especially when compared to Goodfellas — a hit that was released roughly a year before it. At the end of the day, the reason why boils down to a ton of creative choices that trump the number of awards any day, anytime. On the one hand, Goodfellas had that particular Scorsese touch, featuring a blend of his intense and gritty energy, and apparently, that’s what viewers like in a gangster movie. Overall, the pacing was swift, frenetic, and packed with moments that have stuck with audiences through time. From that visually thrilling tracking shot through the Copacabana to the "funny how?" scene, Goodfellas simply had this cinematic swagger that Bugsy glazed over. The latter offered a more polished and traditional method of diving into its narrative. Though that was quite elegant, it ended up lacking that spark that viewers look for in a movie about wise guys.

Then, of course, there’s the cast. It’s true that Beatty’s performance was as stellar as the next, but the Goodfellas lineup is undeniably impressive. Ray Liotta as Henry Hill, paired with scene-stealers like Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, and Joe Pesci? These actors basically embody the gangster genre because of how believable they are. So, while Bugsy took home more gold statues, Goodfellas had so many little elements working for it, making it the kind of film people remember, quote, and watch all over again. Needless to say, that’s the legacy Bugsy couldn’t quite get on par with

