The Matrix is one of the most influential action movies of all time and over the last 20 years has expanded its brand into a ton of merchandise that has included action figures, video games, and endless t-shirts. With the next movie in the franchise The Matrix Resurrections coming out this month, an age-old question has risen again, what are you willing to buy if your favorite franchise was slapped on to it? Do you have the strength to resist a cute stuffed bear dressed as Neo because Build-A-Bear has just announced their new Matrix Bear.

The black bear comes in a pretty cool-looking Matrix digital rain design trickling down its fur and this online exclusive comes with a signature black trench coat and sunglasses look that has been rocked by Keanu Reeves in all the movies. To top it all off, The Matrix logo is on its paw. Besides the obvious question of why, this bear raises so many hilarious conundrums about what kid would actually want a bear like this. Build-A-Bear has tackled many franchises in the past like Star Wars, Disney Princesses, Pokemon, and holiday favorites like Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer, but these are all family-friendly properties.

The Matrix is a rated R action franchise that has lots of guns, it literally popularized the term Gun fu in the United States, and it has heavy thematic sequences throughout the original trilogy of films that are arguably too intense for children. One has to imagine this is an online exclusive for these very reasons and if any parent saw this in stores they might start acting like they are Agent Smith. This bear is a far cry from the innocent days where we were dressing up Grogu in a Santa Claus outfit.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Matrix Resurrections': Every Reference to the Original Trilogy in the New TrailerDo not let the smile fool you, this fluffy Chosen One has seen horrible things. This bear is being prepped for a post apocalyptic war where they will be questioning what is real and imaginary and they are ready to slowly dodge bullets at a moment's notice. If a bear having an existential crisis because it took a red pill trip to a virtual reality world sounds awesome and you are tired of looking at your boring Matrix Funko Pops, then this is the bear for you.

While it is doubtful that many kids today will be clamoring for this hot ticket item, collectors have proven they will buy anything and maybe this will open the door for more violent beariations of cinema's most iconic action stars. We live in a world where a Rambo, Terminator, and John McClane Build-A-Bear are now all possible. It is the season of miracles after all and stranger things have happened.

After 18 years away Neo returns in The Matrix Resurrections on December 22 and from the ashes of this dormant franchise rises a new Build-A-Bear. You can find more information about this stylish bear on the company’s website here and for all the bizarre news regarding The Matrix, stick with Collider.

Image via Build-a-Bear

Image via Build-a-Bear

Image via Build-a-Bear

