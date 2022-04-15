There have been some great documentaries in the last few years that have highlighted many troubling dark things that have clouded our modern society. A common topic for such documentaries is the sickening battle against LGBTQ+ rights — more specifically, how the Catholic Church has mostly fought against the idea. A new documentary Building a Bridge looks to paint a clearer picture of that battle inside the church. Now we have release dates for that documentary along with a new trailer. The film is set to release on VOD on May 3 before it comes to AMC+ on June 21 and Sundance TV on June 26.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Father James Martin and “follows a priest on his journey to make the Catholic Church more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, despite loud opposition from both inside and outside the Church.” The trailer takes us through the gist of that as we see Father Martin trying to educate people on the topic while also pushing back on the narrative set forth by most of the Catholic Church. The footage shows off all sides of the equation from how the media reacted to the Father’s efforts to the various protests against him in the Catholic community. It also teases the various interviews with people in the LGBTQ+ community and the emotional journey they have been on because of the church’s views. Some voices within the trailer can be heard calling this a civil war within the church, “a Catholic-gay civil war”.

So many emotions can be felt throughout this trailer. Frustration and anger just to name a few based on how the Catholic Church has handled this whole situation, but above all else, the feeling of love found throughout this footage trumps all that fear-mongering, hate-based imagery. While this documentary comes from a place of love, the conflict within it is sadly so relevant in today's world outside just the church. Even more so since this documentary was filmed. The trailer touches on how gay rights is one of, if not the, most controversial topics at the church, which is ironic given the Catholic Church's dark history.

Image via AMC+

RELATED: 10 LGBTQ Disney Characters Who Paved The Way For 'Lightyear's Hawthorne

We currently live in a world where the LGBTQ+ community is being persecuted and threatened from every angle. Things like the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill in Florida have been an infuriating reminder of the state of the world. However, like mentioned previously, this trailer also reminds us how much love there is in the world — and how love has always overpowered the growing darkness around us. Father Martin is one of those bright loving lights that we should be focusing on.

Building a Bridge is certainly a documentary to look out for. It is directed by Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post as well as executive produced by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Building a Bridge releases on VOD May 3 before it comes out on AMC+ June 21 and Sundance TV June 26.

You can watch the full trailer for the documentary down below.

'Dead Boy Detectives' Spin-Off Series Ordered at HBO Max

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (364 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick