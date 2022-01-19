The critically acclaimed legal drama Bull will be ending after its current sixth season. News of the series’ ending was announced by CBS after the show’s lead actor, Michael Weatherly, released a statement on Twitter stating he was leaving the show to pursue new creative challenges. The CBS drama, which is inspired by the early career of TV host Dr. Phil McGraw (commonly known as Dr. Phil) also starred Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan alongside Weatherly.

Bull debuted in 2016 and follows the life of Dr. Jason Bull – played by Weatherly – and his employees at Trial Analysis Corporation as they use their skills to help select the right jurors for his clients, and assist the clients' lawyers in crafting arguments that will win over jurors. Not your typical legal drama, the show has been a "ratings winner" since its debut and currently averages 7.4 million viewers for its sixth season.

The show's run has not been without controversy. In 2018, Eliza Dushku – a former recurring cast member on the show – accused Weatherly of multiple instances of sexist behavior and sexual harassment, and was paid a $9.5 million settlement by the network following her complaint. Additionally, former showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and former cast member Freddy Rodriguez exited the show prior to the sixth season after an investigation of inappropriate behavior at the workplace.

Image via CBS

RELATED: The 25 Best Legal Drama Shows on Netflix Right Now

The end of Bull will mark the end of an almost twenty-year relationship between Weatherly and CBS, as the actor has been part of the network’s primetime lineup since 2003, when he first appeared and JAG, then NCIS – before leaving in 2016 to headline Bull. In the statements released by Weatherly and CBS, the show’s cast, crew, creative team, and fans were appreciated for their collective effort in making the Bull the hit it was during its run.

Bull is currently airing on CBS with twelve episodes left to air. The season – and the series – finale is expected to air in May.

Rose McIver on "Breaking Out" with 'Lovely Bones' and Scoring Another TV Winner with 'Ghosts' on CBS McIver also explains why working on 'Xena' made a huge impression on her at such a young age.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email