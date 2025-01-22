Both Sylvester Stallone and Jason Momoa are action heroes in their own right. While the former has been around for decades and has become synonymous with titles like the Rocky and Rambo franchises, the latter’s name will forever be tied to Game of Thrones, DC, and Dune. Back in 2012, filmmaker Walter Hill saw terrific potential in casting the adrenaline-searching stars for his project, Bullet to the Head. Whether that potential paid off is in the eyes of the beholder, and soon, Tubi is giving audiences a chance to feast their eyes on a knock-down-drag-out fight between the two leading men when the title arrives on the free streamer on February 16.

Based on the French graphic novel, Du plomb dans la tête, Bullet to the Head threw Hill back into the director’s chair after a ten-year hiatus from filmmaking. The title centers around Stallone’s revered and talented assassin, Jimmy Bobo, who is out for blood after his partner, Louis (Jon Seda), has been killed. Although he never suspected that he’d work with law enforcement, Jimmy finds himself in a strange and unforeseen partnership after saving the life of Detective Taylor Kwon (Sung Kang). Upon learning that they have a common enemy in a greedy and power-hungry real-estate developer named Robert Nkomo Morel (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and his muscle, Keegan (Momoa), the odd couple set out on a mission to take out their mutual enemies before they find themselves six feet under.

Depending on who you ask, Bullet to the Head is either a must-watch or an okay-to-miss action-packed thriller that also features performances from the likes of Christian Slater (Dexter: Original Sin) and Sarah Shahi (The L Word). On Rotten Tomatoes, critics blasted the production with a measly 45% approval rating, while audiences were even harder on it, stamping it with 39%. The movie also largely underperformed at the box office, with its $22.6 million haul coming nowhere close to breaking even with its $55 million production budget. Still, the gargantuan names attached to the movie might be reason enough for some folks to check it out while it’s enjoying a free run on Tubi.

Walter Hill’s Return To Filmmaking

Following his 1975 directorial debut, Hard Times, Hill would go on to helm such titles as The Warriors, Brewster’s Millions and Last Man Standing, as well as hold writing credits on a handful of the earlier titles from the Alien franchise. In 2002, Hill directed and penned the Wesley Snipes and Ving Rhames-led sports drama, Undisputed, before taking a 10-year break from feature-length productions. Bullet to the Head marked his comeback, with 2016’s The Assignment and 2022’s Dead for a Dollar to follow.

Interested parties can head over to Tubi on February 16 to stream Bullet to the Head.

Bullet To The Head After watching their respective partners die, a New Orleans hitman and a Washington, D.C. detective form an alliance in order to bring down their common enemy. Release Date February 1, 2013 Director Walter Hill Cast Sylvester Stallone , Jason Momoa , Sung Kang Runtime 97minutes Writers Walter Hill

Watch on Tubi