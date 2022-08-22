Director David Leitch’s Bullet Train has been in theaters for over a couple of weeks now, but it still isn’t clear if the stylized action film is a hit or not. Produced on a reported budget of $90 million, Bullet Train has grossed nearly $70 million domestically, and over the weekend passed the $150 million mark worldwide.

If it plays like Leitch’s last film — Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Bullet Train will end its theatrical run with around $100 million domestically. Currently, the film is performing on par with The Lost City — the hit Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum action comedy, which featured Bullet Train star Brad Pitt in a highly-publicized extended cameo. The Lost City finished its run with over $100 million domestically, and nearly $200 million worldwide, against a reported budget of a little less than $70 million.

Bullock returned the favor with an appearance of her own in Bullet Train, which also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon and Bad Bunny. The film earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, but reviews were mixed. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it a “knowingly absurd” film that “has plenty of fun with the wild lengths it can go.”

Image via Sony Pictures

Bullet Train is Pitt’s first major box office play since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which made $374 million worldwide, with the added star power of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and director Quentin Tarantino. Pitt’s last above-the-title role came in director James Gray’s cerebral science-fiction film Ad Astra, which made $135 million worldwide, but cost about the same as Bullet Train.

Incidentally, Leitch used to be Pitt’s stunt double back in the day. He made his (uncredited) directorial debut with the first John Wick movie, and then helmed the spy thriller Atomic Blonde, which was a modest hit, grossing $100 million worldwide against a reported $30 million budget. Leitch’s two biggest hits are Hobbs & Shaw ($760 million globally) and Deadpool 2 ($785 million worldwide). The latter film, if you recall, featured a memorable blind-and-miss cameo by Pitt.

Bullet Train is essentially the final major release of the summer movie season, and its apparent underperformance has derailed what was a particularly strong streak of success at the box office. And it didn't even have much competition to contend with. Realistically speaking, we could be looking at a barren stretch until as far as September 23, when Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling debuts in theaters. Audiences will, however, be kept distracted with smaller films such as the Idris Elba-starrer Beast and George Miller’s oddly-positioned Three Thousand Years of Longing. You can watch our interview with Leitch here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.