A trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka's novel Bullet Train may be mere days away. Collider stumbled across a soon-to-be viral ad campaign narrated by the film's star Brad Pitt teasing a "truly unforgettable experience" that is set to arrive on March 2.

The ad is hosted on a brand-new Instagram account and YouTube channel created for the Nippon Speed Line bullet train. Both social media accounts link to a website created for the fictional bullet train. Careful investigation of the website reveals that it's operated by "CTMG" which is better known as the Columbia Tristar Marketing Group, the company that handles marketing for Columbia Pictures—the studio behind Bullet Train. The website also features a countdown to the potential trailer drop which will apparently arrive at 1 AM EST on March 2.

The novel, which was originally entitled Maria Bītoru (Maria Beetle) takes place aboard the high-speed Shinkansen train from Tokyo to Morioka, Japan, which seems to have been renamed the Nippon Speed Line for the adaptation. The novel feels like a perfect blend of Murder on the Orient Express and John Wick, mixed with Isaka's specific satirical tone that meshes nicely with the heart-pumping action. Bullet Train will certainly have no shortage of high-octane action sequences considering the film's director, David Leitch, is the man behind action flicks like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Bullet Train follows five assassins who all find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train and realize that their individual assignments are connected to each other. Pitt stars opposite Sandra Bullock as Ladybug and Ladybug's handler Maria Beetle, respectively. The film's ensemble cast is pretty impressive, though filled with interesting choices for an adaptation of a novel that is infused with satirical humor and the perils and pitfalls of some of the worst assassins and hitmen in Japan. In addition to Pitt and Bullock, Bullet Train Joey King as the Prince, who happens to be a psychopathic killer; Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Thomas the Tank Engine enthusiasts Lemon and Tangerine; Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Bullet Train is anticipated to pull into the station later this summer on July 15. While we wait for the first glimpse of this venture into mayhem, check out the Nippon Speed Line website, Instagram, and the tranquil ad below:

