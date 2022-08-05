Once you see Bullet Train you are going to want to get your hands on your very own briefcase like the one at the center of this insanely fun action flick.The film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka's novel, is a wicked combination of John Wick meets Murder on the Orient Express. It stars Brad Pitt as the newly reformed assassin Ladybug who has been sent on an assignment to retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train headed from Tokyo to Kyoto. His bad luck puts him right into the crosshairs of Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) who have been hired to safely bring the briefcase and Logan Lerman to the White Death (Michael Shannon).

To celebrate the release of Bullet Train, Sony provided Collider with something very special to giveaway to one very special reader. While this briefcase might not come with the iconic train sticker, it is a TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum Briefcase just like the one used in the film, and it retails for $1,795 dollars! And even better yet, it has been signed by the film's director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick. The creative duo took a moment to sign the briefcase during our IMAX screening of the film in Los Angeles.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji) a father who is tracking down the assassin responsible for hurting his son, The Prince (Joey King) who is a pint-sized maniac, the vengeful assassins that arrive in the form of The Wolf (Benito A Martínez Ocasio) and The Hornet (Zazie Beetz), and The Elder (Hiroyuki Sanada) whose backstory ties everything together in a neat little bow. Luckily this briefcase giveaway doesn't come with any poisonous snakes lurking around the luggage racks.

If you want a chance to win the autographed TUMI briefcase, all you have to do is email Collider at thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with your name and address. This contest is only open to residents in the United States. The contest will be open until August 14th at noon PT. After that, we will contact the winner.

Bullet Train is in theaters now. Check out the video of Leitch and McCormick signing the briefcase that might be yours very soon!