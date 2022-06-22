With the hotly anticipated release of the upcoming action comedy, Bullet Train, only a couple of months away, a new set of character posters from the film have been released offering a new look of the cast of the film while also offering some colorful eye candy.

The first of the new set of character posters depicts the lead character Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a seasoned assassin holding a briefcase against a white backdrop. Matching with the character's name, ladybugs are seen crawling all over the poster. The second character poster depicts the mascot, Momomon against a dark blue background.

The next poster focuses on the assassin, Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), who was seen trying to quietly fight Ladybug in a comedic scene from the film's trailer. Keeping up with the theme of the rest of the posters, the backdrop depicts images of lemon branches, matching the character's name. Keeping up with the fruit theme, Lemon's associate, Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), stands in a serious pose with tangerine trees behind him in his own solo poster.

Andrew Koji and Joey King, as Yuichi Kimura and The Prince, appear in their own exciting set of posters as well, with fish graphics behind Koji's character and crowns engulfing the purple background of King's. Hornet (Zazie Beetz) stands in front of a yellow backdrop with snakes and Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Elder, stands with a cane with a tiger-themed background.

Logan Lerman appears in his own poster wearing large glasses against a light blue backdrop with graphics of the same accessory. Bad Bunny also stars in his own poster as The Wolf. Matching with the theme of his name, the character stares menacingly against a yellow backdrop that features graphics of a wolf with some roses, a skull, and a knife. Lastly, Michael Shannon appears in his own poster as The White Death, with silver hair, a blue suit, and a sword in his hand against a red background.

The new set of 11 posters succeeds in showing off a unique aspect of each character. While the extent of some of their roles in the film still remain unclear, all the characters of the film will have a chance to shine when Bullet Train debuts exclusively in theaters on August 5.

Check out the new set of character posters below:

