David Leitch is one of the many former stunt artists who has proven to be a talented filmmaker, as his expertise working behind the scenes on action films has given him an interesting perspective on how to tell a good story. While films such as Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and The Fall Guy featured an impressive array of fight scenes, they also featured a snarky sense of humor that has become one of Leitch’s hallmarks. Bullet Train is perhaps his most technically accomplished film yet, as it takes advantage of the idiosyncratic personalities within its stacked cast of characters. However, Bullet Train has a seriously underrated screen villain played by Michael Shannon, who gives a genuinely chilling performance that makes the film far more intense than it had any right to be.

Who Does Michael Shannon Play in ‘Bullet Train?'