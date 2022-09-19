Sony Pictures revealed that one of the year’s most notable theatrical releases is coming to home video very soon. Not only that, it’s coming at full speed to digital platforms! Bullet Train is set to premiere next week on Digital, followed by its 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release next month. In order to celebrate the anticipated release, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment shared with Collider an exclusive trailer filled with bonus features from the upcoming editions, which adds up to over an hour of extra content.

The blockbuster stars Brad Pitt (Ad Astra) as an assassin who, after many jobs gone wrong, decides to go on a quiet mission in which everything could be under his control. But that can’t happen once he enters the world’s fastest train with some of his deadliest enemies. The movie is directed by David Leitch, who has become known for helming action movies with frantic action sequences such as John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2.

Of course, the stunts are an important part of the bonus features, since they hardly go unnoticed by whoever watches Bullet Train — or any David Leitch movie. The stunts make up the bulk of the bonus features, with a mini-documentary about them, a featurette with the casts’ training to behave and act like professional killers, and pre-visualizations of action sequences that showcase how the entire movie was put together. In addition, the bonus features include the making-of of the film, audio commentary, and bloopers.

Bullet Train is based on a best-selling novel by author Kōtarō Isaka. The screenplay was adapted by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: 1978). The action-thriller ride premiered in theaters back in early August, and it raked in over $200 million worldwide. Aside from Pitt, the star-studded cast also features Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The King’s Man), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Andrew Koji (Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Army of the Dead), Michael Shannon (Nine Perfect Strangers), Benito A Martínez Ocasio (F9), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury), Zazie Beetz (Joker), and Sandra Bullock (The Lost City).

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment debuts Bullet Train on Digital on September 27. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions hit shelves as early as October 18. You can watch the trailer for the bonus features below:

Check out the full list of bonus features here:

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL

Outtakes & Bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Previs

Audio Commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick & Zak Olkewicz

DVD