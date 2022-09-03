The summer movie season may have officially left the station, but one of its final hot hits Bullet Train ended the season off on a high note. The Brad Pitt-starring action comedy has made over $175 million at the worldwide box office and now Funko has announced new colorful Pops for this fun high energy train battle royale.

Their new Bullet Train wave includes three figures. There’s Ladybug, The Wolf, and Momomon. Ladybug, who was played by Pitt in the film, can be seen in his green tracksuit, white bucket hat, and black rim glasses. The figure is holding on tight to the briefcase, the macguffin of the film that all the assassins on this ill-fated train are after. Ladybug also comes in a Chase Variant that sees his glasses removed and his face all cut up. This battle damage version more reflects Ladybug’s condition towards the end of the film. Then there’s The Wolf who was played by Bad Bunny. His Pop is out for vengeance after his wife was murdered at their wedding. He’s bearing his signature knife and his white suit has blood on it, reminding us of his memorable fight scene with Pitt’s Ladybug.

Finally, there’s Momomon who was the lovable anime-inspired mascot from the film. The character’s pink and white fluffy design fits right at home in a franchise like Pokémon and their Pop is also holding the fabled briefcase. This Pop instantly brings to mind the hilarious scene where Ladybug punched Momonon in the face to get the briefcase back.

Image via Sony Pictures

Bullet Train from beginning to end was this extremely fun and action-packed thrill ride that had a surprising amount of character depth in its two-hour train ride. Director David Leitch is no stranger to the action genre with great films like Deadpool 2, Atomic Blond, and John Wick under his belt. However, his latest action comedy was a unique, zany blend of an anime-inspired, neon-soaked tale and the hard-hitting fight scenes found in the filmmaker’s more serious affairs. The action scenes were applaudable, and the train setting offered a lot of variety for its insanely creative set pieces.

In the film, Pitt played against his usual tough guy type and actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, and Brian Tyree Henry added a ton of glowing personality to the action film, and these Funko Pops perfectly reflect that glowing feeling. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of Funko’s Bullet Train collaboration as it would be great to see The Twins, The Prince, The Elder, and The White Dragon all get Pops as well. For now, you can find more information on this new speedy Pop line on Funko’s website, and you can pre-order these figures on Entertainment Earth’s website as well. Also, if you’re not ready for summer to end, Bullet Train is the perfect adventure to hold onto this season’s warm blockbuster feeling. The film is in theaters now.

