Brad Pitt was last seen in 'The Lost City', which tapped out with over $190 million worldwide.

Sony’s Bullet Train might have lost steam, but that hasn’t stopped it from chugging along at the box office. The action film, starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, has now passed the $200 million mark at the global box office, against a reported budget of around $90 million. Domestically, the film made $3.2 million this weekend, pushing its total to a little over $92 million. Bullet Train has made a hair over $109 million in overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to $202 million.

Released in August, the film is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka and features Pitt as an assassin named Ladybug, who is pitted against the most “lethal adversaries from around the world” on the world’s fastest train in modern-day Japan. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny.

In his relatively short directorial career, Leitch has become one of the hottest action filmmakers in town and has developed his own signature style, characterized by slickly choreographed action and long takes. He burst onto the scene with the first John Wick movie, which he co-directed with Chad Stahelski. Leitch went on to helm Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2, which made $760 million and $785 million worldwide, respectively. Incidentally, he used to work as Pitt’s stunt double back in the day.

Image via Sony Pictures

As for Pitt, Bullet Train is his first major box office play since 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which made $374 million worldwide, with the added star power of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and director Quentin Tarantino. Pitt's last above-the-title role came in director James Gray’s science-fiction film Ad Astra, which made $135 million globally. Earlier this year, Pitt appeared in an extended cameo in The Lost City, which concluded its theatrical run with $190 million worldwide. By comparison, 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which featured Pitt alongside Angelina Jolie, made over $480 million at the global box office.

Reviews for Bullet Train have been mixed, although Collider’s own Ross Bonaime enjoyed the film's goofy thrills. He called it a “knowingly absurd” film that “has plenty of fun with the wild lengths it can go.” The film’s biggest international territory remains the U.K. where it has made over $10 million. Bullet Train has grossed over $9 million in Mexico, over $7 million in Australia, and nearly $6 million in France.

Pitt will next be seen in director Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon; Leitch has signed on to direct The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling. Watch our interview with Leitch here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

