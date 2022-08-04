Set to release this summer, Bullet Train is probably one of the biggest and the most-awaited action movies of 2022. For starters, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are teaming up again, after their last partnership in The Lost City. Plus, the action-comedy comes from director David Leitch, who is known for previously directing Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Based on the Japanese bestseller novel, Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows a hard-on-luck assassin, Ladybug (Pitt), who’s sent by his handler, Maria Beetle (Bullock) on a train from Tokyo with the simple task of stealing a briefcase with dangerous content. But his assignment isn’t that cut-and-dried. Ladybug learns that there are a lot more people on the train looking for the same briefcase.

The highly anticipated movie also boasts an ensemble cast including the likes of Joey King, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara, and Logan Lerman, among others.

We bet you can’t wait to catch the all-star action this August. So, check out below how you can watch Bullet Train and where you can watch it.

Is Bullet Train Streaming Online?

At the moment, no. Bullet Train is not available on any online streaming service as of now and will exclusively get a theatrical release. So, currently, if you want to watch this star-studded action-comedy, your only option is to visit a theater near you.

However, there’s some good news if you are ready to wait a few months. The action flick is distributed by Sony Pictures and as a part of their deal with Netflix, all Sony movies will become available for streaming on Netflix (at least in the United States) a few months after its theater premiere, where they will be available for 18 months and then a movie to Disney. For instance, the Tom Holland-led Uncharted also had an exclusive release in theaters and a few months later, landed on Netflix. So, based on past trends, Bullet Train can also become available sometime at end of 2022 or early 2023. But the streaming release is not confirmed yet. So, keep an eye on this space as we bring you the latest updates on where and when Bullet Train will become available to stream.

Is Bullet Train in Movie Theaters?

Sony Pictures Releasing is exclusively premiering Bullet Train on Friday, August 5, 2022, in theaters across the United States. The movie is also getting international releases on different dates between July through September.

The action-comedy was scheduled for a July 15 release but got postponed to July 29, 2022, before finally landing on August 5, 2022.

About going to theaters this summer, it’s recommended that you still observe precautions against Covid-19, since there’s still some concern. Follow all health safety protocols as advised by your city/state and enjoy the movie.

When Will Bullet Train Arrive on VOD and Blu-ray?

As of now, there’s no information on whether Bullet Train will arrive on VOD and Blu-ray. Like most other movies that release their physical media, they do it within 90-120 days (sometimes 150 days) of the theatrical release. So, DVDs and Blu-rays of Bullet Train might also be out in a few months, in mid-fall or later, probably around the same time as the streaming release. So, if you miss the movie in theaters now, you can always catch up on it during the holiday season.

Watch the Bullet Train Trailer

There are two official trailers of Bullet Train. And both the trailers are similar, except for a few scenes and characters that are more focused on in one trailer than the other. For example, we only hear Maria Beetle’s voice in the first trailer, released four months ago, but in the latest trailer, released in June 2022, we finally see the face behind the name.

Without getting into explaining the trailers and spoiling the fun of watching it, let’s just say, this is the kind of movie that is worth the wait. And if you are a fan of high-octane action, then this ensemble flick is totally up your alley. The story, set on a superfast, moving train, features a slew of assassins from various criminal groups from around the world, including the Yakuza and the Bratva. Every scene in the trailer is packed with loads of speedy action sequences using guns, katanas, knives, the good old fist, and various other handy objects that you would find on a moving train, including bottles of sparkling water!

What is Bullet Train About?

Bullet Train is a movie about a bunch of international assassins trying to get their hands on one briefcase. Most likely the content/s of the said briefcase is dangerous and coveted, so every criminal organization in the world wants to retrieve it. And then, an ill-fated American assassin joins the party. Ladybug might be an experienced professional, but the man’s had some serious bad luck, which we learn from his phone call with his handler, Maria Beetle. So, now, Ladybug wants to retire and live peacefully. But it’s never over until it’s over, as we all know. Maria hands him one last assignment (or so he hopes) which requires him to get onto the world’s fastest train – the bullet train that leaves from Tokyo. All he has to do is get in, get the briefcase, and get out. Only if it was that simple. Or maybe, it’s just Ladybug’s fate that never makes things easy for him. Soon, he and Maria realize that they have too much competition from enemy gangs, and all of their agendas are somehow connected. And thus, his mission puts him in life-threatening situations, for him as well as for those who attack him, while the train is running its course.

The story of Bullet Train might not be something that we have never seen/heard before in an action flick. However, what’s definitely worth looking forward to, is the star-studded cast in non-stop action sequences, especially, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock getting back together in yet another action movie.