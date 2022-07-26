If you’ve been looking forward to Bullet Train and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 2nd at 6:45pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX and Sony Pictures for a free early screening of the Brad Pitt-led action movie, and we’ve got director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick for the Q&A!

Leitch and McCormick are also the founders of 87North, which is the production and action design company responsible for some of the scenes you love in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, Nobody, and John Wick.

While I can’t say too much about the movie, Bullet Train is a super fun ride that’s loaded with inventive action set pieces that should be seen on the biggest screen possible. In addition, the movie is loaded with cool characters and a script that keeps you guessing. I actually can’t wait to see it again next week with everyone in IMAX.

If you’d like to get free tickets to our special IMAX screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Bullet Train in IMAX.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We suspect a lot of people will be asking for tickets, so make sure you let us know, with a sentence or two, why you should be one of the winners. We'll contact the people that won tickets on Saturday, July 30.

Image via Sony

“In Bullet Train, Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.”

Along with Pitt, the film also features an all-star ensemble cast that includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, Sandra Bullock, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

Check out the recent trailer below. Bullet Train is in theaters August 3.