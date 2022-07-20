The arrival of David Leitch's highly-anticipated action-comedy flick Bullet Train is nearly upon us. Marketing for the film has been heavy with a myriad of trailers and posters showing off the colorful cast of assassins surrounding Brad Pitt's Ladybug. Now, the chance to board this wild ride is officially available as tickets are now on sale. To coincide with pre-orders opening up, Collider can exclusively unveil a new IMAX promo for the film today that encourages everyone to see the stylish film on the biggest screen humanly possible, unlike Aaron Taylor-Johnson who would rather take the quick and easy option of watching on his phone.

Bullet Train takes the novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka and turns it into a stylized action romp in the same vein as Leitch's previous work. Adapted for the screen by Fear Street: Part Two writer Zak Olkewicz, the film follows Ladybug, a horribly unlucky trained killer who's ready to hang it up but gets pulled back in with one more job from his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock). His task is to retrieve a briefcase from a high-speed bullet train that also happens to have several other highly skilled assassins on board. Upon arriving, however, they all realize their individual tasks intertwine, leading to an all-out fight for survival. Larger plot details have been kept close to the vest, but the vivid visuals and all-star cast have drawn plenty of attention on their own.

The new promo centers mostly on Taylor-Johnson's Tangerine and his partner Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) as they try to relax on their train ride. To pass the time, Tangerine pulls up a movie on his phone and pulls out his air pods, but Lemon, ever the enjoyer of fine arts, wouldn't dare let his friend ruin a perfectly good film experience by watching it on a small screen. He lectures Tangerine on the finer points of watching a film in the theater like surround sound, popcorn, and, of course, actually getting to see every little detail on a massive display. It's a hilariously on-point advertisement for IMAX and the logic gets to Tangerine who opts instead to listen to music. That is until Lemon once again plays the voice of reason and tells him how much better a concert is. Tangerine gets no breaks on this ride.

Image via IMAX

With all the bright colors and visual flair Leitch brings, Bullet Train is an experience made for IMAX. Sony intended for the film to hit premium formats to show off the kinetic action on the biggest screens possible and make it a true blockbuster experience complete with surround sound to immerse viewers in the high-speed setting. Some of the scenes we've seen already in trailers, like Pitt and Taylor-Johnson hanging on for dear life on the outside of the speeding train as the bright lights of modern-day Japan whiz by, should be a feast for the senses when featured on IMAX.

Nailing the cast was all-too important as well given the diversity of the assassins both in personality and in flair. The film went all-out, grabbing acclaimed stars from all over the industry including Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and Bad Bunny alongside the aforementioned Pitt, Bullock, Taylor-Johnson, and Henry to make this film one for action-junkies everywhere.

Bullet Train reaches theaters on August 5. Pick up your tickets to see the film in IMAX starting today and check out the new promo below to learn why you need to see this film on the largest screen.