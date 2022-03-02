Joey King’s got a filmography down to the floor, but there is just nothing like working on a David Leitch action film with a stacked ensemble lead by Brad Pitt. That’s her upcoming movie, Bullet Train.

The film’s official synopsis dubs it “a fun, delirious action-thriller,” and it certainly looks like one based on its new trailer. Pitt leads as an assassin who’s returning to the gig after a little hiatus. He was hopeful his first job back would be a quick briefcase snatch and grab on a high-speed passenger train, but he quickly comes to realize that that train is packed with assassins who are all after that same target.

Image via Sony

While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating the release of her new Paramount+ movie, The In Between, King took a moment to tease a couple of upcoming projects. She walked us through the process of getting the Netflix adaptation of Uglies off the ground and also looked back on her experience stepping onto the set of Bullet Train with a star-studded ensemble and an action movie ace at the helm.

Here’s what King had to say about working with a top-tier action director like Leitch:

“David Leitch, man. What a guy. I love that man! He is so smart, so kind-hearted, so gentle and so creatively smart. I can’t say enough good things about him. Working with him blew my mind. I learned so much from being on that set.”

King’s been working non-stop for many years now. Not only has she tackled projects in a number of different genres, but she’s also broadening her know-how by gaining more and more experience as a producer. However, even with all of those skills in her back pocket, day one on the set of Bullet Train still made her feel like a first-timer.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, but when I was with such heavy hitters in that movie and David Leitch directing this movie, I showed up to set being like, ‘Hey.’ I felt like a kid on the first day at school. I was like, ‘I don’t know anything about acting apparently, so I’m really excited to be here.’ [Laughs] But he just made me feel so comfortable, and so did Brad. Everyone was like, ‘No, it’s not your first day at school. You’re gonna do great,’ and I was like, ‘Aw, thanks guys.’ And just the whole experience, like you said, he’s the king of stunt work and action, and I cannot wait to see this movie because from the stuff we filmed and from the stuff I saw, it is just so cool. It is so ridiculously cool.”

Image via Sony

Now that we finally have the first official trailer for Bullet Train, we can confirm that yes, this movie really does look “so ridiculously cool.” Bullet Train is scheduled to hit theaters on July 15th. While you wait, why not give our Collider Ladies Night interview with King a listen? You can catch the full 30-minute conversation uncut in podcast form below:

