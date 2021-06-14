Sony has announced that Brad Pitt's new action movie Bullet Train will pull into the station on April 8, 2022 -- and yes, the star-studded film will play in IMAX theaters and other large premium formats.

David Leitch directed the high-octane movie, which follows a group of assassins on a train in Tokyo. Pitt stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock. Collider previously reported that Lady Gaga is also expected to make an appearance.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, which was adapted by Zak Olkewicz. Leitch produced the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua, while executive producers include Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor and Kat Samick.

brad-pitt-once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-social
Image via Sony Pictures

Bullet Train is now slated to open against Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman, as well as a Disney live-action movie and an event film from Universal, so clearly, something's gotta give there. The marketplace simply can't sustain that many new releases over a single weekend at this time, so unless Universal and Disney have the goods, expect them to walk away from a bad-ass Brad Pitt and a sequel to Sonic, which was an unlikely hit last year.

Pitt has been something of a good luck charm for Sony between Moneyball, Fury, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which brought Pitt his first acting Oscar. That said, the studio is said to have been greatly impressed by Taylor-Johnson's performance in Bullet Train, as Sony subsequently cast him in its Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter.

Finally, Bullock is obviously no stranger to speeding trains, and she agreed to play a small role in this film in exchange for Pitt joining her Paramount movie Lost City of D. That strikes me as a cool quid pro quo and a fun bit of movie trivia. We'll see which A-list star gets the better end of that deal when Bullet Train arrives next April.

