The only way off this train is through this all-star lineup.

Bullet Train's excellent ensemble cast is front and center in a brand-new poster for the film released via its Twitter page. The highly anticipated novel adaptation led by Brad Pitt follows one chronically unlucky assassin on his latest, seemingly simple mission to retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train. Unfortunately for him, there are other international assassins on board, and they are all on display in this new graphic. The film finally reaches theaters on August 5.

Aside from the sleek art behind the poster, it mainly serves to highlight the varied and colorful nature of this cast of characters. Gathered together in one space, this motley crew of assassins and more with their own unique fashion ensembles that range from stylish suits to train crew uniforms and even mascot outfits really stand out as an interesting bunch worth watching. It piques curiosity about just who these characters are and how they'll go about snatching the briefcase. They all loom over a slightly disheveled Pitt with a look that conveys his character Ladybug's "I got roped into this" feeling.

Based on Kōtarō Isaka's 2010 novel of the same name, Bullet Train takes place almost entirely on a high-speed bullet train where five interconnected assassins have gathered on individual assignments. It's certain to bring chaotic, high-octane action to the screen as the killers slowly uncover the true nature of this job and fight to survive this train trip with very few breaks en route to its destination. John Wick co-director and Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch is taking the reins too, bringing his fresh, stylized, and overall fun direction to this blockbuster.

Joining Pitt on this bullet train are Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and Bad Bunny. Zak Olkewicz penned the script for the film which Leitch directs from. Leitch also produces the film alongside Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua. Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O'Connor, and Kat Samick all served as executive producers.

Bullet Train has been the subject of numerous delays, moving back months at a time before its most recent delay which pushed it back only a few days from July 29 to August 5. Had everything gone according to plan, it was slated to release originally in April 2022. In all, the delays may work out in the film's favor in the end as it is now one of the last tentpole films to cap off a loaded summer of blockbusters.

Bullet Train releases in theaters on August 5. Check out the new poster below:

