Summer is quickly approaching, and one of the more unique films that moviegoers are getting excited about is David Leitch's new action film Bullet Train. The first trailer for the star-studded movie dropped a few weeks ago, and now it has been announced that Sony has pushed back the film a couple of weeks. According to Deadline, the film has moved from July 15 to July 29. This gives the film a little breathing room as Bullet Train was originally going to release just a week after the highly anticipated Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8. This new date is also notable for having been the DC film Black Adam's original release date.

Bullet Train follows Brad Pitt's Ladybug, "an experienced assassin whose first day back at work isn't as easy as planned as he finds himself among several other professional killers with a similar mission on said train." The film also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

From the recent trailer alone, this is a film to keep your eyes out for this summer. The neo-noir style that clashes with its fast-paced hand-to-hand combat sequences and light-hearted tone make this film stand out in a crowd. It also helps that Leitch knows how to craft a great action movie. John Wick, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde were some of the best action experiences of the 2010s.

The director knows how to blend action and visually stunning style so well. Given his stunt coordinator background, there is arguably no one better to direct a film like this. Also, with his work on Deadpool 2, he knows how to land a joke, and that shows in the recent trailer. If that was not enough, this cast looked like they had the time of their lives making this film. It will be exciting to see how all these different talents play off one another.

Great action films are few and far between these days, but Bullet Train looks to continue the great modern resurgence of the genre. The film only has two smaller pictures to compete with right now at its new release date — Focus Features' horror-thriller Vengeance and Paramount's animated action-comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank. This whacky, star-studded action thriller has the potential to do really well because of that.

Bullet Train will now be arriving in theaters on July 29, 2022.

