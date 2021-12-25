David Leitch has been an industry veteran for years, having worked on the stunt team for countless blockbusters and hit television series such as Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In 2014, Leitch's name became widely known around town after co-directing the Keanu Reeves hit John Wick alongside Chad Stahelski. Since then Leitch has become one of the most highly sought-after action directors in the business and has also become quite the producer as well. In 2017, Leitch directed his first solo outing, the Charlize Theron-led Atomic Blonde; the following year, Leitch directly the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that he helmed the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Even in his supposed "downtime" Leitch has produced other action flicks including the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action flick Kate.

Next year Leitch will continue his dominance in the action genre with Bullet Train, a film with a starry cast, an intriguing premise and the promise of some dynamite action, this is a film that could easily wind up becoming a big hit and possibly launch a franchise.

Is There A Trailer For Bullet Train?

Not yet! Though judging from the fact that the film is set to hit theaters in just about four months it wouldn't be too surprising if a trailer were to drop before the end of December. Sony is the distributor of the action blockbuster, so there's a chance we could see the first trailer ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home as the film is one of the studio's next tentpole projects alongside the Jared Leto-led Spider-Man spin-off Morbius and the feature film adaptation of Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

What Is Bullet Train About?

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel written by Kōtarō Isaka and is set on a Japanese Bullet Train on a high-speed journey from Tokyo to Morioka with very few stops on the trek. Onboard the vehicle are five assassins, all working individual assignments. Unbeknownst to them, they are all interconnected. Once the assassins start to realize what is truly going on, the killers have to fight for their survival amongst each other on their way to discovering the secrets awaiting them at their destination.

The premise seems to promise plenty of brutal and relentless action and definitely shares similar vibes to the John Wick franchise. It will be interesting to see what the film winds up being rated, while an R-rated seems like a sure-thing since outside Hobbs & Shaw, all of Leitch's films have received that rating, there is a small chance that Sony will want to aim for a PG-13 rating in order to have younger audiences join in on the chaos as well.

Who Is In Bullet Train?

Brad Pitt stars in the lead role of Ladybug, one of the assassins on board the titular bullet train. This will mark Pitt's first role since he nabbed the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. It will also be Pitt's first action-oriented role since he starred in Robert Zemeckis' 2016 WWII romantic action-thriller Allied where he played opposite Marion Cotillard. Pitt also had a quick cameo role as the X-Force member Vanisher in Leitch's superhero sequel Deadpool 2. Also on the horizon for Pitt is Damien Chazelle's big-budget period piece Babylon where he'll be leading an all-star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jovan Adepo. He is also scheduled to make a cameo role in the forthcoming Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum double-header The Lost City. Pitt has also become recently attached to several other high-profile projects; he will be reteaming with his Ocean's Eleven co-star George Clooney in an untitled thriller directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, which was acquired by Apple in a heated bidding war.

Joining Pitt in Bullet Train will be Joey King in the role of Prince, a fellow assassin. King has been keeping busy as of late, having starred in Netflix's hit The Kissing Booth franchise as well as landing an Emmy nomination for her role as Gypsey Rose Blanchard in the Hulu True-Crime limited series The Act. King has several projects in the works currently including the 20th Century Studios/Hulu action flick The Princess, the Paramount+ sci-fi romance The In Between, and the Netflix YA film Uglies from director McG among others.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also on board the project as Tangerine. Johnson is no stranger to blockbusters having appeared in films like Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Kick-Ass, Godzilla, Tenet, and Outlaw King. He also won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his unhinged role in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals. Johnson has several major projects brewing at the moment including Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel The King's Man and will be playing the lead role in Sony's Spider-Man spin-off Kraven The Hunter from Triple Frontier filmmaker J.C. Chandor.

Additionally, Brian Tyree Henry will play the assassin Lemon in the film. Henry has become a hot commodity in the industry, he just played Phastos, the MCU's first openly gay superhero in Chloe Zhao's Eternals and he had supporting roles in major films such as Godzilla Vs. Kong and The Woman In The Window. Coming up for Henry is Lila Neugebar's PTSD drama Red, White and Water starring Jennifer Lawrence at A24 and the FX on Hulu limited series Class of '09 where he'll star opposite Kate Mara. He'll also be reprising his role as Paper Boi in the third season of the acclaimed FX series Atlanta alongside Donald Glover and LaKeith Stanfield.

Also on board Bullet Train is Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock in a role that was initially meant for Lady Gaga. This will mark Bullock's first of two collaborations with Pitt alongside the previously mentioned The Lost City. Zazie Beetz will be joining the film as Hornet, marking her second collaboration with Leitch after playing Domino in Deadpool 2. Andrew Koji is also in the film as Kimura, continuing his jump into American blockbusters after he played Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe reboot/spin-off Snake Eyes.

Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Bad Bunny, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Pasha D. Lychnikoff and Miraj Grbic will make up the rest of the film's impressive ensemble.

When Does Bullet Train Come Out?

Sony has set Bullet Train for a theatrical release on April 8, 2022. The film will be competing against two other higher profile films including the live-action/CGI sequel Sonic The Hedgehog 2 from Paramount and director Jeff Fowler and the viking drama The Northman from The Witch and The Lighthouse filmmaker Robert Eggers and an impressive cast that includes Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke. With the weekend already being crowded, don't be too surprised if Sony decides to push the film back and give it a Summer release date.

When Did Bullet Train Film?

Filming for Bullet Train began on November 16, 2020 in the Los Angeles area. Filming lasted all the way up until March 2021. While it may seem strange at first that the Japan-set film held production in LA, the ongoing pandemic likely interfered with plans to film overseas.

