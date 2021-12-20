Guess this train is now leaving the station on time.

Bullet Train, the upcoming action film starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, has been delayed to Summer 2022. The film, which was originally set to be released in April, has been pushed back to July, right in the middle of the summer blockbuster season.

Bullet Train follows five assassins who all find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train and realize that their individual assignments are connected to each other.

The move to its new release date of July 15 will see Bullet Train opening up against not much in terms of big films, whereas its previous release date would have it open on the same day as Sonic The Hedgehog 2. However, it will find itself competing with Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder, which opens the week before on July 8, and Jordan Peele’s Nope, which opens the week after on July 22.

Alongside Pitt and Bullock, Bullet Train will film features a large ensemble cast featuring Joey King (The Act), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Zazie Beetz (The Harder They Fall), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Masi Oka (Heroes), and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny).

Bullet Train comes from director David Leitch, the director behind such action movies as Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film is based on the novel “Maria Beetle” by Japanese novelist Kotaro Isaka and was adapted for the screen by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978).

Leitch also serves as a producer on the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua, with the film’s executive producers including Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor, and Kat Samick.

Watch Bullet Train exclusively in theaters when it comes out on July 15.

