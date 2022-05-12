Another delay has hit the Brad Pitt-starring action movie, Bullet Train, which will now pull into theaters on August 5, a week after its previously announced release date of July 29. The film is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, or Bullet Train as it was known when published in English, by Kōtarō Isaka and follows Pitt as Ladybug, a seasoned assassin trying to put all that killing behind him when he's given what is described as a simple job: acquiring a briefcase that is on a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka.

It is quickly revealed that he is not the only trained killer aboard this train and that a number of assassins are after this same case. With all of them unable to trust each other or the people that gave them this contract, they'll need to fight to survive the journey while attempting to discover what is actually going on with this case and this job.

Bullet Train has suffered a series of delays over the last year as it was originally scheduled to release in April 2022 before being pushed back to July 15. It was announced back in March that the film would be once again be getting delayed, this time just a few weeks rather than months as it moved to its previous July 29 release date before now being pushed back another week to the new release date on August 5.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, who was the co-director of John Wick, as well as Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Hobbs & Shaw, and he'll no doubt be bringing his signature stylized action to this film. The script was written by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978). Leitch also serves as a producer on the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua, with the film's executive producers including Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O'Connor, and Kat Samick.

Along with Pitt, the film also features an all-star ensemble cast that includes Joey King (The Act), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Zazie Beetz (The Harder They Fall), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Masi Oka (Heroes) and Benito A Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny.

Bullet Train will hit in theaters on August 5.

