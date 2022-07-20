We're just over two weeks out from the highly anticipated release of Bullet Train, the comedy-action film from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch that puts Brad Pitt and an A-list group of assassins on a collision course aboard a high-speed. Everything released about the film has been nothing short of colorful eye candy with high-octane action centered on the assassins who remain the main draw to this film. A new Collider-exclusive poster from ScreenX continues that trend, showing off the titular Bullet Train, while boasting the 270-degree immersive experience that comes with the ScreenX experience. After suffering numerous delays, the film will finally reach its destination on August 5.

Bullet Train is based on the novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka and stars Pitt as the assassin Ladybug who boards the train on an assignment after his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) pulls him back in for one last job. His co-stars in the film are almost as varied as the assassins they play with Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka, and Bad Bunny all taking part in the chaos. The film follows this group on board the titular bullet train as they pursue their individual assignments. As they slowly unravel their connections to one another, however, what should've been an easy trip turns into an all-out fight for survival with no breaks.

The Bullet Train races across the poster as one key character tries to abscond with the briefcase at the center of it all. So far, promotional material has kept much of the plot surrounding these assassins well under wraps and their involvement in the story remains a mystery. Still, we can guess what they'll get up to thanks to Isaka's thrilling novel.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Bullet Train' Character Posters Shows Off Star-Studded Assassins

Leitch directs from a screenplay penned by Zak Olkewicz who previously wrote the second part of the Fear Street trilogy. Leitch is no stranger to working with colorful, high-profile casts in chaotic, action-packed environments. Aside from working with the Merc with a Mouth, he also co-directed John Wick and helmed Hobbs & Shaw, ensuring this should be a fun ride for all involved. Joining him on this wild ride are producers Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua along with executive producers Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O'Connor, and Kat Samick.

Bullet Train tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX ahead of its August 5th release date. Check out the Collider-exclusive poster below for another look at the assassins ahead of the film's release and watch the trailer below: