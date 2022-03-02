A new trailer for David Leitch's Bullet Train is here, teasing the highly-anticipated assassin battle royale starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. The film is inspired by the best-selling Japanese novel of the same name written by Kōtarō Isaka, which takes place inside a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka.

The trailer introduces us to Bullet Train's story, as several professional killers meet during a train trip where they are each trying to carry out a different contract. It doesn't take long for the assassins to realize that they are not the only killers around. And, to make matters even more suspicious, their individual tasks seem to be all connected — all the assassins were charged to retrieve a mysterious briefcase. That means each assassin has plenty of reasons to distrust their colleagues and to believe they might also be becoming a target. And what do professional killers do once they feel trapped? That's right — they'll do anything they can to survive.

Bullet Train's trailer also teases the breathtaking set pieces director Leitch created for us. Leitch is a veteran in the stunt industry, coordinating teams for big-budget productions such as 300, Tron: Legacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum. He's also known for co-directing John Wick, the film that defined the language every action blockbuster is trying to copy for the last decade. So, we all knew we could count on Leitch to make Bullet Train another thrilling experience filled with fistfights and gun-fu. Bullet Train's trailer is just a welcome confirmation that the upcoming film will indeed blow our minds when it comes to theaters this summer.

RELATED:‌ 'Bullet Train': Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About the Brad Pitt Ensemble Action Flick

Bullet Train's star-studded cast includes Pitt, Bullock, Joey King (The Act), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes), Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Zazie Beetz (The Harder They Fall), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Masi Oka (Heroes), and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny).

Pitt will be playing Ladybug, the lead assassin on board the bullet train. King is Prince, another killer who hides her psychopathic nature behind the façade of an innocent schoolgirl. Taylor-Johnson and Tyree Henry will play Tangerine and Lemon, respectively, a duo of twin assassins who work together to take down their marks. As for Bullock, she'll play Pitt's handler, a part that was initially intended for Lady Gaga.

Leitch is directing from a script by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978). Leitch also serves as a producer on the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua, with the film's executive producers including Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O'Connor, and Kat Samick.

Bullet Train comes to theaters on July 15. Check out the new trailer below.

Michael Shannon on ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ Filming the Waterfall Scene, and Working with David Leitch on ‘Bullet Train’ He also talks about working with Nicole Kidman and why she was a great scene partner.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email