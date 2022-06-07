Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the Brad Pitt-led action movie entitled Bullet Train. The movie is slated for a Summer release on August 5. The trailer sees Pitt as the international assassin Ladybug, a nickname the character earned through his notorious bad luck in previous expeditions for the company Deer Creek International Business Solutions, another pseudonymous moniker. The action begins from the beginning of the trailer as a montage of Pitt’s bad luck plays out, including almost stepping in front of a bus, being slammed into in a passerby’s failed suicide attempt, and nearly getting hit by a stray bullet in Johannesburg. Pitt is later shown walking onto the eponymous bullet train, where he complains to his boss Maria Beetle, played by Sandra Bullock, about the seemingly easy nature of the assignment.

Bullet Train marks the second collaboration between Pitt and Bullock, previously seen on the big screen together in the 2022 Spring release The Lost City, where they played opposite Channing Tatum in the action-romance movie. Bullet Train is directed by film-making expert David Leitch, known for his co-directing role in John Wick and sole direction in the superhero sequel Deadpool II, both of which embody a similar escapist, action-packed tone that the new Bullet Train trailer portrays.

The summer release is adapted from the Japanese mystery-fiction book Bullet Train written by Kōtarō Isaka, the Japanese best-selling and award-winning novelist. Just like the novel, the movie takes place in Japan on the titular bullet train on a trip from Tokyo to Morioka. On the train are five assassins whose assignments are very much interconnected, though they don’t know this until things start to go haywire when the assassins start trying to kill each other. The train is as fast as, essentially, a bullet, and the ensemble cast has to fight for survival with the limited stops that the train has. At their journey’s end, they uncover even more secrets that threaten to upend their assignment.

Image via Sony

Acting alongside Pitt is Joey King, who plays the young British assassin named Prince. The actress is best known for the main character role in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy, the last of which was released in 2021. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the assistant British assassin to Brian Tyree Henry’s Lemon. Taylor-Johnson previously won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in 2017 for his work in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals. Henry is also a seasoned actor, having received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Alfred Miles in the FX dramedy series Atlanta.

Bullet Train looks to be an exhilarating must-see for all adrenaline-fueled movie junkies this summer. With the many A-list celebrities making an appearance on screen, the comedic, dramatic, and action-packed scenes are sure to capture viewers’ attention. Catch the new Bullet Train trailer below, exclusively in theaters on August 5.